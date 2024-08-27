WALLACE -- Ashes aren't the only thing raining down on Wallace this summer.
"Dante's Peak," Universal Pictures' $100 million volcanic eruption adventure flick, has been pouring cash into the Silver Valley, too.
The Idaho Film Bureau has been trumpeting its role in attracting the movie to Idaho and the boost it has given the region's economy.
"The more productions we attract with our spectacular scenery, historic townships and other memorable settings, the better sales are for Idaho businesses," said Peg Crist, Idaho Film Bureau manager.
Crist prepared a list of examples:
l Lucky Miner Used Cars sold two dozen cars for use in the picture. Most are destined for the scrap heap since they are left in harm's way when the volcano erupts.
l Mountain Medical & Security of Ketchum has one of the largest regional contracts with Universal Pictures. About 75 security and medical specialists were hired to work on the set.
l Building Maintenance and Hardware in Wallace has supplied construction materials for use in the production. Movie crews erected a fake freeway entrance and several buildings that are slated for destruction.
l Excell Foods has been feeding the appetites of the movie crews and actors.
"We're turning out about 1,000 donuts, muffins and rolls before we open the doors every morning," owner Jon Cantamessa told Crist.
At the same time an independent film with a considerably smaller budget has been quietly filming in Boise and on location in Stanley, Idaho.
"Magic Hour" is a psychological thriller about independent filmmakers. A struggling young film student leaves his university to shoot a feature film. The student is lured from Boston to the Idaho wilderness by a young film visionary named Ian and ends up documenting Ian's path of self-destruction.
One member on the advisory board for "Magic Hour" is Idaho native Michael Hoffman, a film director who worked on "Restoration," which earned two Oscars at this year's Academy Awards.
While "Magic Hour" doesn't offer an economic boost the size of "Dante's Peak," said its producer, Lorena M. Davis, it offers other opportunities Hollywood doesn't.
"They're going to dump some money in the economy," Davis said about the Hollywood studio. "That doesn't hurt. But that's the end of it."
Independent filmmakers could offer a more lasting impact.
Davis, 36, is an Idaho native and graduate of Boise State University. She's made industry films and an Emmy Award-winning commercial for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. What disturbs her about out-of-state movie companies, she said, is they don't hire locals for any of the good jobs.
She recently worked on a Budweiser commercial filmed in Stanley.
"They even brought in their production assistants," she said, one of the lowest positions in the industry. "Rarely do they provide jobs or training for local artists."
In contrast, she said, local independent films offer opportunities for Idahoans to learn about acting, directing, producing and the other creative aspects of making movies.
"When you get a huge Dante's Peak' ... they've got to hire union and there aren't very many spots on the film for locals," Crist agreed.
Independent films help build experienced crews, which might attract future projects.
"We're in a real crucial place here where we'd like to build up our crew base," Crist said. The Northwest is beginning to look good to filmmakers, she said. Technology is enabling people to live in one place and work in another, she said. And that, combined with an exodus from Los Angeles, could be good for Idaho's economy.
"In terms of some of the creative people, they're moving to places like Idaho," she said.
But Idaho has jumped on the film bandwagon late, she said, by not establishing a film bureau until 1987. For example, Colorado established a film bureau in 1969. That state reported $26 million in earnings related to the film industry for 1994. In contrast, Idaho recorded $6 million in film related earnings, Crist said, which includes everything from television commercials to feature films to Disney on Ice.
For fiscal year 1995 film revenue is estimated at $8 million, Crist said. But the numbers will begin to decline once "Dante's Peak" wraps up, she said, unless Idaho can attract other feature films.