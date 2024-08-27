WALLACE -- Ashes aren't the only thing raining down on Wallace this summer.

"Dante's Peak," Universal Pictures' $100 million volcanic eruption adventure flick, has been pouring cash into the Silver Valley, too.

The Idaho Film Bureau has been trumpeting its role in attracting the movie to Idaho and the boost it has given the region's economy.

"The more productions we attract with our spectacular scenery, historic townships and other memorable settings, the better sales are for Idaho businesses," said Peg Crist, Idaho Film Bureau manager.

Crist prepared a list of examples:

l Lucky Miner Used Cars sold two dozen cars for use in the picture. Most are destined for the scrap heap since they are left in harm's way when the volcano erupts.

l Mountain Medical & Security of Ketchum has one of the largest regional contracts with Universal Pictures. About 75 security and medical specialists were hired to work on the set.

l Building Maintenance and Hardware in Wallace has supplied construction materials for use in the production. Movie crews erected a fake freeway entrance and several buildings that are slated for destruction.

l Excell Foods has been feeding the appetites of the movie crews and actors.

"We're turning out about 1,000 donuts, muffins and rolls before we open the doors every morning," owner Jon Cantamessa told Crist.

At the same time an independent film with a considerably smaller budget has been quietly filming in Boise and on location in Stanley, Idaho.

"Magic Hour" is a psychological thriller about independent filmmakers. A struggling young film student leaves his university to shoot a feature film. The student is lured from Boston to the Idaho wilderness by a young film visionary named Ian and ends up documenting Ian's path of self-destruction.

One member on the advisory board for "Magic Hour" is Idaho native Michael Hoffman, a film director who worked on "Restoration," which earned two Oscars at this year's Academy Awards.