Moscow Food Co-op sponsoring cooking classes

The Moscow Food Co-op is sponsoring a serious of four cooking classes this fall, featuring gluten-free and low-carbohydrate cooking.

The classes are designed for celiacs, diabetics, vegetarians, vegans, or anyone interested in special or health-related diets.

All classes are held in the kitchen of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 East Second St., Moscow. The cost is $18 per class. Enrollment is limited to 30 per class. Interested persons can register with any co-op cashier.