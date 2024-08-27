Sections
NorthwestSeptember 2, 2007

Moscow Food Co-op sponsoring cooking classes

The Moscow Food Co-op is sponsoring a serious of four cooking classes this fall, featuring gluten-free and low-carbohydrate cooking.

The classes are designed for celiacs, diabetics, vegetarians, vegans, or anyone interested in special or health-related diets.

All classes are held in the kitchen of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 East Second St., Moscow. The cost is $18 per class. Enrollment is limited to 30 per class. Interested persons can register with any co-op cashier.

The four classes are scheduled for Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 through Oct. 10. Classes include: Gluten Free at Home, Gluten Free on the Go, Everyday Baking, Gluten Free! and Low Carb "Sunday" Soups.

The first three will be taught by Angela Bunce, a registered dietician who specializes in gluten intolerance. Instructor for the final class is Donal Wilkinson, a 24-year vegetarian and Type 1 diabetic. Both instructors have life experience in special diets.

For more information contact Jennifer Whitney, Moscow Food Co-op cooking class coordinator, at (208) 882-1942 or via email atjenwhitney@gmail.com.

