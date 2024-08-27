Many churches in the area will present special Christmas programs and cantatas this week:

Cameron Emanuel Lutheran Church offers nativity stories

The choir of Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Kendrick will present "A Christmas Gathering, The Stories of Christmas" at 2:30 this afternoon at Juniper Meadows in Lewiston.

The choir will present the same program at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Refreshments will be served following the performance.

Orchards Baptists present 'Best Gift of All' Sunday

The Orchards Baptist Church will present the Christmas musical, "Best Gift of All," at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The church is at 10th Street and Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.

Bible Missionary Church offers school program and cantata

Lewiston Bible Missionary Church will celebrate Christmas Sunday with a school program and cantata.

The Sunday school department will present a program at 11 a.m. and "The Gift," a cantata, will be presented at 7 p.m.

Reorganized LDS sets Christmas program

"Experience a Christmas Worship," the annual Christmas program at the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Clarkston will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.