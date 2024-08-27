Sections
NorthwestDecember 18, 1999

Many churches in the area will present special Christmas programs and cantatas this week:

Cameron Emanuel Lutheran Church offers nativity stories

The choir of Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Kendrick will present "A Christmas Gathering, The Stories of Christmas" at 2:30 this afternoon at Juniper Meadows in Lewiston.

The choir will present the same program at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Refreshments will be served following the performance.

Orchards Baptists present 'Best Gift of All' Sunday

The Orchards Baptist Church will present the Christmas musical, "Best Gift of All," at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The church is at 10th Street and Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.

Bible Missionary Church offers school program and cantata

Lewiston Bible Missionary Church will celebrate Christmas Sunday with a school program and cantata.

The Sunday school department will present a program at 11 a.m. and "The Gift," a cantata, will be presented at 7 p.m.

Reorganized LDS sets Christmas program

"Experience a Christmas Worship," the annual Christmas program at the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Clarkston will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

The program will include drama, Christmas messages, poetry and the adult and children's choirs.

The youth group will hold its annual Christmas celebration at 7 p.m. Monday in the fellowship hall.

Orchards United Methodist Church offers Christmas buffet

All are welcome to attend "Christmas Buffet -- Jesus Style," the Christmas program Sunday at the Orchards United Methodist Church in Lewiston.

The program begins at 10 a.m. and Christmas goodies will be served during the program.

Multitude of activities offered by Ascension Lutheran Church

OROFINO -- Several Christmas activities are planned for Ascension Lutheran Church here this week.

Carolers will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday to sing at the care center, hospital and other places in town. A covered-dish dinner will follow at the church at 5 p.m.

"Love Came Down at Christmas Time" will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday at the church by the Sunday school program.

Members will assemble food boxes and gifts Tuesday morning for distribution to families in the area.

A Christmas Eve worship service will begin at 9 p.m., with prelude music at 8:45 p.m., and will include holy communion.

