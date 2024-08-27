Sections
NorthwestJuly 1, 2004

Asotin Creek Trailhead: Drive south to Asotin and turn right up Asotin Creek. Travel up the creek for about 14 miles to where the road forks. Turning to the right will lead you to the South Fork of Asotin Creek. The trail begins a few miles up the road at some old corrals just as the bridge crosses the creek and the road begins a steep climb away from the creek. The trailhead for the North Fork trail is about a mile from the fork in the road.

Moscow Mountain trails: Drive to Moscow and head east on State Highway 8. Turn left onto Mountain View Road near Eastside Marketplace and follow Mountain View Road to the intersection of Moscow Mountain Road. Turn right and follow the road until you reach the mountain and gates. Be sure you are riding on trails open to the public.

