Alice L. Armstrong, 95, Lewiston

Alice L. Armstrong died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2001, at the age of 95. She was born June 10, 1906, at Sandstone, Minn., to Alfred and Philomena Garvis McKay.

On July 17, 1926, Alice married Thomas James Armstrong at White Bear Lake, Minn. They moved to Lewiston in 1935. Alice was a homemaker and an avid fisherman and thoroughly enjoyed going to the mountains. T. James died in 1980. She was preceded in death by her three sisters.