NorthwestFebruary 4, 2000

Of Thursday, Feb. 3, 2000

Births

St. Joseph Medical Center

Melinda Rustemeyer and Gaylen Broncheau Jr. of Clarkston, a daughter, Raevyn Selena Unique Rustemeyer-Broncheau, born Tuesday.

Jill and William Barnard Jr. of Asotin, a daughter, Shaleece Iris Diane Barnard, born Wednesday.

Georganne and Brian Benjamin of Lewiston, a daughter, Grace Ann Benjamin, born Wednesday.

Roberta Schaefer-Boardman and Brandon Boardman of Lewiston, a daughter, Kathryn Rene Boardman.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kerri Lynn Tolson and Jason Lee Burkenbine, both of Lewiston.

Elizabeth Anne Hopkins of Clarkston and Patrick Joseph Young of Lewiston.

Whitney Blake Tanner of Lewiston and J.D. McCall of Winchester.

Asotin County

Christopher Thomas Segroves and Angie Lousie Walker, both of Clarkston.

Michael Anthony Currin and Cheryl Lynn Huddleston, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Filed

Paula Taylor and Harold Wayne

Taylor.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Carl Eugene Shalley and Janet Marie Shalley.

Gordon Dean Glenn and Nancy Kathleen Morrison.

Granted

Marcie L. Walck and Jon A. Walck.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Kelvin M. Jones, 42, plead guilty to two counts possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). Three other charges dismissed.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Gary Elliott

Tony Eugene Peterson, 43, 1531 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, DWI, fined $500, driver's license suspended 90 days, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and ordered to attend an alcohol abuse program.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge John M. Lyden

Perry J. Fenton, 14, 1505 Elm St. No. 22, Clarkston, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree stolen property, sentenced to 20 days detention with 10 days suspended, ordered to pay $84.26 restitution and placed on one year of probation.

