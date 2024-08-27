Of Thursday, Feb. 3, 2000
Births
St. Joseph Medical Center
Melinda Rustemeyer and Gaylen Broncheau Jr. of Clarkston, a daughter, Raevyn Selena Unique Rustemeyer-Broncheau, born Tuesday.
Jill and William Barnard Jr. of Asotin, a daughter, Shaleece Iris Diane Barnard, born Wednesday.
Georganne and Brian Benjamin of Lewiston, a daughter, Grace Ann Benjamin, born Wednesday.
Roberta Schaefer-Boardman and Brandon Boardman of Lewiston, a daughter, Kathryn Rene Boardman.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kerri Lynn Tolson and Jason Lee Burkenbine, both of Lewiston.
Elizabeth Anne Hopkins of Clarkston and Patrick Joseph Young of Lewiston.
Whitney Blake Tanner of Lewiston and J.D. McCall of Winchester.
Asotin County
Christopher Thomas Segroves and Angie Lousie Walker, both of Clarkston.
Michael Anthony Currin and Cheryl Lynn Huddleston, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Filed
Paula Taylor and Harold Wayne
Taylor.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Carl Eugene Shalley and Janet Marie Shalley.
Gordon Dean Glenn and Nancy Kathleen Morrison.
Granted
Marcie L. Walck and Jon A. Walck.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Kelvin M. Jones, 42, plead guilty to two counts possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). Three other charges dismissed.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Gary Elliott
Tony Eugene Peterson, 43, 1531 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, DWI, fined $500, driver's license suspended 90 days, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and ordered to attend an alcohol abuse program.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge John M. Lyden
Perry J. Fenton, 14, 1505 Elm St. No. 22, Clarkston, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree stolen property, sentenced to 20 days detention with 10 days suspended, ordered to pay $84.26 restitution and placed on one year of probation.