Of Thursday, Dec. 23, 2004
Births
St. Joseph Medical Center
Elizabeth and Christopher Riley of Winchester, a son, Caleb Michael Riley, born Wednesday.
Sasha Harris of Clarkston, a daughter, Dozhafina Cheyenne Trypani Wood, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mary Danelle Hester and Charles Benjamin Stegner, both of Madison, Wis.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jacob A. Wren, 19, 3122 Sixth St., Lewiston, malicious injury to property, a felony, sentenced to two to five years in prison.
Stephen M. Fenton, 35, 946 Fifth St., Clarkston, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transaction card, both felonies, sentenced to two to four years in prison with credit for time served, restitution of $10,708.88 and court fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Michael D. Burts, 20, 735 Preston Ave., Lewiston, driving while intoxicated, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, driver's license suspended for 3 months, fined $750, with $250 suspended, and placed on probation for six months.
Christie L. Lussoro, 29, Lapwai, DWI, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, fined $750, with $250 suspended, and placed on probation for six months.
Judge Greg Kalbfleisch
Saydee M. Vantrease, 28, 1113 Francis St., Apt. C, Clarkston, DWI, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, driver's license suspended for 120 days, fined $500 and placed on probation for six months.
Sean A. Boesch, 28, Post Falls, Idaho, DWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, driver's license suspended for 180 days, fined $750 and placed on probation for six months.