Jacob A. Wren, 19, 3122 Sixth St., Lewiston, malicious injury to property, a felony, sentenced to two to five years in prison.

Stephen M. Fenton, 35, 946 Fifth St., Clarkston, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transaction card, both felonies, sentenced to two to four years in prison with credit for time served, restitution of $10,708.88 and court fees.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Michael D. Burts, 20, 735 Preston Ave., Lewiston, driving while intoxicated, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, driver's license suspended for 3 months, fined $750, with $250 suspended, and placed on probation for six months.

Christie L. Lussoro, 29, Lapwai, DWI, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, fined $750, with $250 suspended, and placed on probation for six months.

Judge Greg Kalbfleisch

Saydee M. Vantrease, 28, 1113 Francis St., Apt. C, Clarkston, DWI, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, driver's license suspended for 120 days, fined $500 and placed on probation for six months.

Sean A. Boesch, 28, Post Falls, Idaho, DWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, driver's license suspended for 180 days, fined $750 and placed on probation for six months.