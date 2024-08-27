A quick look at what'sgoing on in our region:
Chorale auditionsscheduled today
Auditions for the Idaho-Washington Concert Chorale will take place by appointment TODAY. Singers in all voice parts are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start in September and take place from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays at Moscow High School. Interested singers should contact Janice O'Toole, at (509) 229-3654 or e-mail otoole3@inlandnet.com.
Faculty art ondisplay at WSU
A display of the Washington State University Biennial Fine Arts Faculty Exhibition will be shown from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the Museum of Art, Washington State University, Pullman.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed in happenings? Send an e-mail to rthompson@lmtribune.com.