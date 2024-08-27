Sections
NorthwestSeptember 3, 2007

A quick look at what'sgoing on in our region:

Chorale auditionsscheduled today

Auditions for the Idaho-Washington Concert Chorale will take place by appointment TODAY. Singers in all voice parts are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start in September and take place from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays at Moscow High School. Interested singers should contact Janice O'Toole, at (509) 229-3654 or e-mail otoole3@inlandnet.com.

Faculty art ondisplay at WSU

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A display of the Washington State University Biennial Fine Arts Faculty Exhibition will be shown from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the Museum of Art, Washington State University, Pullman.

