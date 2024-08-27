Fred Zimmerly, 94, Renton, Wash.

Born Oct. 10, 1910, died Friday, May 13, 2005, Fred was a longtime resident of the Lakeridge neighborhood near Renton, Wash.

He was born on a farm in the Pioneer area of Ridgefield, Wash. He learned to fly and soloed in 1928 prior to graduating from Ridgefield High School.

Fred barnstormed around Washington and Oregon and from 1931 to 1934 he operated a flying school and charter service based in Kellogg, Idaho. In 1934 he moved to Lewiston and, with his brother Bert Sr., formed Zimmerly Bros. Air Transport. They hopped passengers at rodeos and fairs, hauled freight to mine sites, chartered hunting and fishing trips into primitive areas of Idaho and did extensive flying for the Forest Service.

Fred's goal was to become a commercial airline pilot and in 1938 he was hired by Northwest Airlines. After six months in Spokane, he was transferred to its Seattle base. During World War II, Northwest was contracted to the Army Air Transport Command and Fred flew many trips into Canada and Alaska in support of the building of the ALCAN Highway and other projects. In 1952 he accepted the position of check and training pilot. In 1955 he was appointed chief pilot for the Western Region for Northwest.

In 1960, when Northwest acquired jet aircraft, Fred returned to scheduled flying, primarily on routes to Hawaii and the Orient. He retired in 1970, his last flight as a captain of a Boeing 707-320 on a flight from Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam to McChord Air Force Base, Wash., ferrying soldiers home from the Vietnam War. He always felt very fortunate that his career as a pilot, a job he loved so much, spanned the airplane age from the Jennys to the jets.