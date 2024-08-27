A quick look at what's going on in our region:
> Take a look at 'Three Women: 100 Views'
A mixed-media exhibit titled "Three Women: 100 Views" is on display from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. TODAY at Above theRim Gallery, 513 S. Main, Moscow. The exhibit runs to Feb. 10, with the above hours Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
> Young artists show their work at LCSC
The work of young artists is on display from 8 A.M. to 9 P.M. TODAY and through Jan. 23 at the Lewis-Clark College Center Student Union Building Art Gallery.