A quick look at what's going on in our region:

> Take a look at 'Three Women: 100 Views'

A mixed-media exhibit titled "Three Women: 100 Views" is on display from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. TODAY at Above theRim Gallery, 513 S. Main, Moscow. The exhibit runs to Feb. 10, with the above hours Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.