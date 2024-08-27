OLYMPIA -- Attorney General Christine Gregoire, escalating her pressure on the Legislature to fix Washington's flawed blanket primary system, warned lawmakers Friday that if they punt, a federal judge may block the state from even having a primary this year.

The U.S. Supreme Court last summer ruled that states cannot force the political parties to allow all voters to help pick their nominees. Washington' blanket primary, adopted in 1935, has permitted all voters to choose a favorite for each office, without regard for party.

Lawmakers have resisted changing a system that is wildly popular with the voters. They've had great difficulty devising a plan that could balance the wishes of the voters with the newfound rights of the parties.

After weeks of debate and negotiation, legislators have managed to cull their options to two plans. The Senate plans to vote on Monday, with the House ready to act soon afterward.

One proposal, for a "Cajun" primary pioneered by Louisiana, allows the top two candidates to advance to the November general election regardless of party. It's not a true primary, since both finalists could be from the same party.

The other plan would allow voters to stick to one party's candidates or to pick an independent ballot that lists everyone.

The parties would decide whether to accept the votes of independents.

Senate Majority Leader Sid Snyder, D-Long Beach, both co-speakers of the House of Representatives, and Gov. Gary Locke prefer the second option. But the Cajun plan also has strong support, including the backing of Secretary of State Sam Reed and a number of county auditors.

Both proposals would pass court muster, backers say.

In a letter to legislative leaders on Friday, Gregoire didn't state a preference, but strongly underscored the importance of the Legislature approving a fix.

The political parties have gone to U.S. District Court in Tacoma to assert their rights under the Supreme Court ruling. The state has been given until May 22 -- 30 days after the close of the regular legislative session -- to devise an acceptable plan.