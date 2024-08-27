----Gene Haagenson, KLEW-TV news director since October 1985, has been promoted to weekend anchor-producer at KJEO-TV, a sister station at Fresno, Calif., according to officials at Retlaw Broadcasting, which owns both stations.

The Fresno market has 420,000 homes in eight counties and is 30 percent larger than Spokane.

Haagenson joined KLEW in October 1985 after working as an anchor and producer at Idaho Falls.