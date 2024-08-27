Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestFebruary 4, 1990

----Gene Haagenson, KLEW-TV news director since October 1985, has been promoted to weekend anchor-producer at KJEO-TV, a sister station at Fresno, Calif., according to officials at Retlaw Broadcasting, which owns both stations.

The Fresno market has 420,000 homes in eight counties and is 30 percent larger than Spokane.

Haagenson joined KLEW in October 1985 after working as an anchor and producer at Idaho Falls.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

His last broadcast at Lewiston will be Feb. 23.

KLEW officials are interviewing applicants to replace Haagenson.

Retlaw Broadcasting is owned by family members of the late Walt Disney and has six television stations in Idaho, Washington and California.

Story Tags
Business
Related
NorthwestJan. 8
Apple inks Seattle’s biggest lease since 2019
NorthwestJan. 8
Report: Idaho teachers are still in high demand
NorthwestJan. 8
Idaho Dems director resigns
NorthwestJan. 8
Washington bans commercial net-pen fish farming
Related
Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in
NorthwestJan. 5
Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in
Patron speaks out against curricula
NorthwestJan. 4
Patron speaks out against curricula
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
NorthwestJan. 4
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
NorthwestJan. 4
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
NorthwestJan. 4
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
NorthwestJan. 3
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
NorthwestJan. 2
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy