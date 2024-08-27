As an audience of more than 100 sat silent, the soft-spoken voice of Ralph Johnson floated through the room and told a story of how a historic trail was blazed.
The Lolo Trail would later provide a path for the starving men of the Lewis and Clark Expedition to pass through the Bitterroot Mountains.
Johnson, 63, a Nez Perce tribal member, spoke this week at the sixth annual Lewis and Clark Symposium in Lewiston and told several traditional stories.
He said if the campfire stories he heard as a boy are true, the Lolo Trail was formed because of the bravery of a young boy and the compassion of a power-hungry grizzly bear.
The early inhabitants of the Clearwater Valley wanted to pick the huckleberries in the nearby mountains.
"Grizzly Bear said: 'No. They're not coming into my country. I'll kill them."
But after a young boy faced the animal and said he was not afraid of dying, the grizzly favored him.
"He took him through the mountains, showed him all the roots, where the huckleberries were, and he took the young boy to see some buffalo. The boy returned to tell his people about the food in the mountains and the trail to buffalo country.
As chairman of the Nez Perce Tribe Bicentennial Committee, Johnson encouraged the crowd to travel through the Lolo Pass as the anniversary celebrations continue.
"Lewis and Clark came across it and I imagine in the next couple of years hundreds of people will be going across it for the Lewis and Clark experience."
Johnson is a descendent of Weetxuuwiis, a Nez Perce woman who was stolen by the Blackfoot Tribe.
Weetxuuwiis means "to return home," and was given to the young woman after she returned to her tribe years later.
Weetxuuwiis told her people to help the Corps of Discovery, which had lost supplies and had little food.
"Because of Weetxuuwiis is the reason we can have this symposium. It is the reason Lewis and Clark were able to finish the expedition."
Johnson said Weetxuuwiis remembered the compassion of white people who had helped on her journey home.
"She was an old lady when Lewis and Clark came through. She told them what she remembered and it was kindness. They treated her well and she said, 'treat them well.'"
Johnson, a traditional dancer, hunter, gatherer and fisherman, told several stories to the symposium visitors.
"Actually we're not supposed to tell our hunting and fishing stories in the summer, most of our stories are told in the winter," Johnson said.
Jim Vollrath visited the symposium from Conrad, Mont., as a member of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.
"It would be great to sit with him around a campfire. It would be a great jump back in time."
As Johnson answered several questions from the audience, Madonna Smith, a third-grade teacher in the Meridian School District near Boise, asked how she could incorporate the traditional stories into her classroom with respect to the tribes they came from.
"I don't know, get an old Indian," Johnson said smiling. "I have no answer to that. Storytellers are young, old, you're probably a storyteller yourself."
