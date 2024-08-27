As an audience of more than 100 sat silent, the soft-spoken voice of Ralph Johnson floated through the room and told a story of how a historic trail was blazed.

The Lolo Trail would later provide a path for the starving men of the Lewis and Clark Expedition to pass through the Bitterroot Mountains.

Johnson, 63, a Nez Perce tribal member, spoke this week at the sixth annual Lewis and Clark Symposium in Lewiston and told several traditional stories.

He said if the campfire stories he heard as a boy are true, the Lolo Trail was formed because of the bravery of a young boy and the compassion of a power-hungry grizzly bear.

The early inhabitants of the Clearwater Valley wanted to pick the huckleberries in the nearby mountains.

"Grizzly Bear said: 'No. They're not coming into my country. I'll kill them."

But after a young boy faced the animal and said he was not afraid of dying, the grizzly favored him.

"He took him through the mountains, showed him all the roots, where the huckleberries were, and he took the young boy to see some buffalo. The boy returned to tell his people about the food in the mountains and the trail to buffalo country.

As chairman of the Nez Perce Tribe Bicentennial Committee, Johnson encouraged the crowd to travel through the Lolo Pass as the anniversary celebrations continue.

"Lewis and Clark came across it and I imagine in the next couple of years hundreds of people will be going across it for the Lewis and Clark experience."

Johnson is a descendent of Weetxuuwiis, a Nez Perce woman who was stolen by the Blackfoot Tribe.

Weetxuuwiis means "to return home," and was given to the young woman after she returned to her tribe years later.