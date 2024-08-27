Idaho, Washington senators to speak
PULLMAN --Washington state Sen. Larry Sheahan and Idaho state Sen. Gary J. Schroeder will be guest speakers Wednesday at a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. at the Hawthorne Inn.
The meeting is the regional quarterly meeting of the Whitman and Latah county commissioners. They will be joined by dignitaries from Washington State University and University of Idaho, officials from Moscow and Pullman and local law enforcement officers.
Potlatch plans tree planting April 14
POTLATCH, Idaho -- The city of Potlatch will celebrate Arbor Day a little early this year.
A tree-planting celebration to take place April 14 at Scenic 6 Park and the Potlatch Cemetery. The city invites the public to participate in the planting. Those interested may contact Theresa Greiner at 875-1003. Arbor Day officially is April 28.
Book sale benefits Moscow library
MOSCOW -- The Friends of the Moscow Public Library will hold a book sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the old Sears Building at the Eastside Marketplace.
Proceeds from the sale will fund the libraries summer reading program and supplement the Latah County Library District's book budget.
Plowing bee set for April 15-16
COLFAX -- A plowing bee, sponsored by the Palouse Empire Threshing Bee Association, will be held April 15-16 at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds.
The planting will begin around 9 a.m. and conclude around 5 p.m. The public is invited to watch crops being planted using draft horses, mules and turn-of-the-century machinery.
The site is five miles west of Colfax on Highway 26 across from the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds.
'Lock-in' set for Pullman youths
PULLMAN -- The band ZUZUPEDAL will be featured a the Pullman Teen Center "lock-in" Friday night.
The "lock-in" from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will include dancing, movies, and basketball. The event is open to all sixth- through eighth-graders and will be supervised by Pullman Parks and Recreation staff and parents. Dinner will be served at 12:30 a.m. and breakfast at 6 a.m.
The cost is $5 and the registration deadline is Wednesday. Those who want more information may call 338-3228.
Palouse Veterans set meeting at WSU
PULLMAN -- Palouse Veterans will hold a town hall meeting Thursday from 6-10 p.m. at the Todd Building at Washington State University.
The meeting will provide information on Veterans Administration benefits and services to veterans and their families. Representatives from the Idaho and Washington veterans services, the VA Medical Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration and others will be on hand.
Montanan hurt in one-vehicle crash
GRANGEVILLE -- A Kalispell, Mont., man is in stable condition at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville following an accident Sunday morning in which his vehicle collided with a tree.
Peter G. McGowan, 48, was southbound in a 1986 Nissan Maxima on Lukes Gulch Road in Stites when his vehicle swerved to miss a deer, ran off the road and collided with a tree, according to a press release from the Idaho State Patrol.
Alcohol was involved and McGowan wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.