The planting will begin around 9 a.m. and conclude around 5 p.m. The public is invited to watch crops being planted using draft horses, mules and turn-of-the-century machinery.

The site is five miles west of Colfax on Highway 26 across from the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds.

'Lock-in' set for Pullman youths

PULLMAN -- The band ZUZUPEDAL will be featured a the Pullman Teen Center "lock-in" Friday night.

The "lock-in" from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will include dancing, movies, and basketball. The event is open to all sixth- through eighth-graders and will be supervised by Pullman Parks and Recreation staff and parents. Dinner will be served at 12:30 a.m. and breakfast at 6 a.m.

The cost is $5 and the registration deadline is Wednesday. Those who want more information may call 338-3228.

Palouse Veterans set meeting at WSU

PULLMAN -- Palouse Veterans will hold a town hall meeting Thursday from 6-10 p.m. at the Todd Building at Washington State University.

The meeting will provide information on Veterans Administration benefits and services to veterans and their families. Representatives from the Idaho and Washington veterans services, the VA Medical Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration and others will be on hand.

Montanan hurt in one-vehicle crash

GRANGEVILLE -- A Kalispell, Mont., man is in stable condition at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville following an accident Sunday morning in which his vehicle collided with a tree.

Peter G. McGowan, 48, was southbound in a 1986 Nissan Maxima on Lukes Gulch Road in Stites when his vehicle swerved to miss a deer, ran off the road and collided with a tree, according to a press release from the Idaho State Patrol.

Alcohol was involved and McGowan wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.