Chelsea Beuke, a senior at Clarkston High School, was also involved in a project that recently won a national DECA competition. She teamed with Gavin Lejameyer and Kaylyn Carlson on the business project and competed at the state level. She did not go to the national competition because of a conflict with the Asotin County Fair. Beuke was not included in an article on the national award May 19 because of incomplete information provided to the Tribune.