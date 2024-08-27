Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestJuly 10, 2001

Of Monday, July 9, 2001

Births

St. Joseph Medical Center

Suzanne and Fred Hazelwood Jr. of Lewiston, a daughter, Ardath Madeline Hazelwood.

Shannon Dunlap and Bradley Wormell of Lewiston, a daughter, Angelie Marie Wormell.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Krista Renee Middlekoop and Cassidy E. White, both of Lewiston.

Tammy Lynn Fisher and Jashua Lee Bower, both of Lewiston.

Stephanie Jo Huff of Culdesac and Steven Michael Greenfield of Lewiston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Asotin County

Kristy Jo Funke and Jason S. Johnson, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Henry Paul Jordan against Susan Jordan.

Fire Calls

Firefighters from Asotin County Fire District No. 1, Clarkston and Lewiston extinguished a ½-acre grass fire just north of the South Way Bridge on the Washington side near the bike path Monday at about 3 p.m. A second, smaller fire was put out by firefighters from Asotin County and Clarkston at 14th and Poplar streets less than an hour later.

Crime Reports

A tool box was reported stolen Monday from a shed on the 1500 block of 15th Street in Clarkston.

Related
NorthwestJan. 8
Apple inks Seattle’s biggest lease since 2019
NorthwestJan. 8
Report: Idaho teachers are still in high demand
NorthwestJan. 8
Idaho Dems director resigns
NorthwestJan. 8
Washington bans commercial net-pen fish farming
Related
Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in
NorthwestJan. 5
Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in
Patron speaks out against curricula
NorthwestJan. 4
Patron speaks out against curricula
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
NorthwestJan. 4
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
NorthwestJan. 4
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
NorthwestJan. 4
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
NorthwestJan. 3
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
NorthwestJan. 2
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy