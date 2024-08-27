Of Monday, July 9, 2001
Births
St. Joseph Medical Center
Suzanne and Fred Hazelwood Jr. of Lewiston, a daughter, Ardath Madeline Hazelwood.
Shannon Dunlap and Bradley Wormell of Lewiston, a daughter, Angelie Marie Wormell.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Krista Renee Middlekoop and Cassidy E. White, both of Lewiston.
Tammy Lynn Fisher and Jashua Lee Bower, both of Lewiston.
Stephanie Jo Huff of Culdesac and Steven Michael Greenfield of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Kristy Jo Funke and Jason S. Johnson, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Henry Paul Jordan against Susan Jordan.
Fire Calls
Firefighters from Asotin County Fire District No. 1, Clarkston and Lewiston extinguished a ½-acre grass fire just north of the South Way Bridge on the Washington side near the bike path Monday at about 3 p.m. A second, smaller fire was put out by firefighters from Asotin County and Clarkston at 14th and Poplar streets less than an hour later.
Crime Reports
A tool box was reported stolen Monday from a shed on the 1500 block of 15th Street in Clarkston.