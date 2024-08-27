Asotin County

Kristy Jo Funke and Jason S. Johnson, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Henry Paul Jordan against Susan Jordan.

Fire Calls

Firefighters from Asotin County Fire District No. 1, Clarkston and Lewiston extinguished a ½-acre grass fire just north of the South Way Bridge on the Washington side near the bike path Monday at about 3 p.m. A second, smaller fire was put out by firefighters from Asotin County and Clarkston at 14th and Poplar streets less than an hour later.

Crime Reports

A tool box was reported stolen Monday from a shed on the 1500 block of 15th Street in Clarkston.