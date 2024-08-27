Sections
NorthwestAugust 18, 1990

----Records Of Friday, Aug. 17, 1990

Births

St. Joseph Medical Center

Linda and Scott Caldwell of Asotin, a son, Cole.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Joe L. Meade and Jill A. Osborn, both of Powell, Ore.

Richard L. Heine and Marie A. Heine, both of Spokane.

Craig P. Walter and Teri L. Campbell, both of Federal Way, Wash.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Marilyn A. Scott and Donald J. Scott Sr.

Kathy L. Landrus and Robert N. Landrus.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Rosalie R. Ludvick, also known as Anne R. Ludvick, against Joseph Ludvick.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Monty D. Aherin, 37, 2135 Ripon Ave., Lewiston, was bound over for arraignment Wednesday in 2nd District Court at Lewiston on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and failure to affix a controlled substance tax stamp, both felonies. Aherin is accused of purchasing 116 grams of cocaine from a confidential informant for the Idaho Bureau of Narcotics June 6, 1990, at 1716 Main St., Lewiston.

The following defendants were assessed $17.50 court costs and $10 for the victims compensation fund in addition to their other penalties.

Tami M. Inman, 25, Uniontown, Wash., inattentive driving, amended from driving while intoxicated, fined $200.

Roy L. Beck, 69, 2646 Critchfield Rd., Clarkston, driving while intoxicated, fined $600 and sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 20 days of the jail term suspended and in-home detention granted, and ordered to complete a substance abuse program. Driver's license suspended for six months.

Richard L. Guzman, 29, Lapwai, inattentive driving, amended from driving while intoxicated, fined $150 and ordered to pay $150 restitution to Nez Perce County.

James A. Carlson, 35, Lapwai, inattentive driving, amended from driving while intoxicated, fined $300 and ordered to pay $350 restitution to Nez Perce County.

Crime Reports

Doug Riddle, owner of Weldcraft Marine, 607 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, reported the theft of two Yamaha Wavejammer jet skis, white with red and yellow stripes, from his business sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. The jet skis, valued at $3,000, were taken from a trailer at the business, Riddle told police.

Story Tags
Twin
City
Records
