Floyd and Ramona Hammond of Peck will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Peck Community Center.
Floyd Hammond married Ramona Deaver Oct. 11, 1947, at Reno, Nev.
He was a woodsworker for many years for several area logging companies. He retired in 1987. She is a homemaker. They both enjoy camping, fishing, gardening and hunting.
They have one son, one daughter, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Their family will be hosts for the celebration.