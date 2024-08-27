Sections
NorthwestSeptember 28, 1997

Floyd and Ramona Hammond of Peck will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Peck Community Center.

Floyd Hammond married Ramona Deaver Oct. 11, 1947, at Reno, Nev.

He was a woodsworker for many years for several area logging companies. He retired in 1987. She is a homemaker. They both enjoy camping, fishing, gardening and hunting.

They have one son, one daughter, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Their family will be hosts for the celebration.

Anniversary
