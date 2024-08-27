Free yard waste collection may be attempted by the city of Clarkston beginning later this month.

Three members of the Clarkston City Council and its citizens advisory committee looked at two proposals at Monday night's public works committee meeting. They decided to support a no-cost plan that will depend on community cooperation to succeed.

The plan would have two city trucks make garbage collection rounds on a weekly basis, one picking up regular garbage and the other vegetation, such as leaves, limbs, weeds and grass clippings.

It probably could be done at no extra cost if people would follow the rules: absolutely no garbage mixed with vegetation, and no plastic bags, Mayor Jerry M. McConnell said.

Vegetation would have to be put in marked garbage containers for emptying by city employees.

If any garbage was found in those containers, they would be tagged and the resident could find that yard wastes wouldn't be picked up again, Councilman Bernard P. McCabe suggested.

The final rules will be decided when the proposal goes before the full council Monday night.

Doing the pickup free may be possible because a new dump site on Lewiston Hill, operated by Lewiston Waste Management, will take plant material for $5 a yard, McConnell said.

In comparison, it costs the city $36 a yard to take it to the Asotin County Landfill and $25 to EKO.

Private residents still pay nothing if they haul their own yard wastes to EKO, however.

In addition to saving disposal costs, routine collection would eliminate the need to burn vegetation, McCabe pointed out.

A second proposal from Councilwoman Suzanne Streibick, who left before the subject came up on the agenda, would have raised collection fees $1 a month and required hiring two people.