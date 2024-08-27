Free yard waste collection may be attempted by the city of Clarkston beginning later this month.
Three members of the Clarkston City Council and its citizens advisory committee looked at two proposals at Monday night's public works committee meeting. They decided to support a no-cost plan that will depend on community cooperation to succeed.
The plan would have two city trucks make garbage collection rounds on a weekly basis, one picking up regular garbage and the other vegetation, such as leaves, limbs, weeds and grass clippings.
It probably could be done at no extra cost if people would follow the rules: absolutely no garbage mixed with vegetation, and no plastic bags, Mayor Jerry M. McConnell said.
Vegetation would have to be put in marked garbage containers for emptying by city employees.
If any garbage was found in those containers, they would be tagged and the resident could find that yard wastes wouldn't be picked up again, Councilman Bernard P. McCabe suggested.
The final rules will be decided when the proposal goes before the full council Monday night.
Doing the pickup free may be possible because a new dump site on Lewiston Hill, operated by Lewiston Waste Management, will take plant material for $5 a yard, McConnell said.
In comparison, it costs the city $36 a yard to take it to the Asotin County Landfill and $25 to EKO.
Private residents still pay nothing if they haul their own yard wastes to EKO, however.
In addition to saving disposal costs, routine collection would eliminate the need to burn vegetation, McCabe pointed out.
A second proposal from Councilwoman Suzanne Streibick, who left before the subject came up on the agenda, would have raised collection fees $1 a month and required hiring two people.
McConnell said he believes the job can be done with hiring a temporary person to work through the summer months, and street department crews will do the spring and fall pickups.
Howard Winroth, city street department foreman, said the street crews should be able to handle the extra chores during the off-season for street repairs, but he balked at a second proposal to put one of his employees in charge of the swimming pool.
McConnell assured him that wouldn't be a full-time position at the pool, and that other alternatives are being examined.
A private company was contracted to manage the pool's chemistry last year, and the city should be able to do it for about half the price, the mayor said.
He discussed with members of the advisory committee the possibility of jointly hiring a coach for the private swimming team who would also manage the pool. They agreed to explore that further.
In other business, Streibick walked out after she and McCabe disagreed over the phrasing of an advisory vote regarding creation of an equipment replacement fund.
The advisory committee already had voted in favor of establishing an equipment replacement reserve fund, with one negative vote, and to maintain the current city utility tax, also with one dissenting vote, from a different person.
But Streibick objected to McCabe asking for an advisory vote on whether the utility tax money should continue to be designated only for emergency police and fire vehicle replacement.
After she left, complaining that more than an hour and a half had been spent hashing over old subjects, the committee voted unanimously to approve a revised, more specific motion that utility tax money should be passed into the replacement fund for all vehicles, not just emergency, beginning Jan. 1, 1993. That would end when the new fire engine, expected to be delivered by the end of this year, would be paid for about two years from now.
The committee expressed mixed sentiments about whether the utility tax should be discontinued if different funding were designated for the replacement fund. Any changes would have to be approved by the full council.
The utility tax amounts to about $1.50 a household each month.