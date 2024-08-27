Sections
NorthwestJuly 15, 2000

Buffalo roams, despite discouraging words

Associated Press

GRAHAM, Wash. -- A lovesick buffalo knocked down the fence at a 5-acre hobby farm to woo a resident cow before lumbering off to new adventures.

"It was very surreal," said farm owner Susan Becker. "We just couldn't believe what we were seeing."

With other farms and a wildlife park nearby, the Becker family is accustomed to occasional wildlife sightings. But this was a new experience.

Becker was returning home Wednesday when she saw a hulking animal near the driveway. At first she thought it was a domestic bull.

"But then I saw the head," she said. "There's nothing like a bison head. He had a coffee-colored head."

She drove up to the house and started making phone calls. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park advised her it had not lost a bison, and referred her to a local bison rancher. He wasn't missing any stock either.

The bison, meanwhile, focused on Sassafrass, one of the Beckers' three cows.

When the bison moved in to get better acquainted, Becker called 911. The emergency operator advised her that bison can be dangerous and to stay in the house.

Eventually, the bison disappeared into the woods. The cow survived, though she was knocked down by her weighty suitor.

It's not clear whether the bison's overtures were successful and could lead the birth of a "beefalo," but that would be all right, Becker said.

"Supposedly, it's really good meat, so that would be kind of fun," she said.

It's still not clear where the animal came from.

"My meat comes from South Dakota," said Cindy Weiss, owner of Tatanka Takeout, a Tacoma bison eatery.

But she said it's not unusual for bison to wander off from some of the small ranches around the state.

