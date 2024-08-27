Buffalo roams, despite discouraging words

Associated Press

GRAHAM, Wash. -- A lovesick buffalo knocked down the fence at a 5-acre hobby farm to woo a resident cow before lumbering off to new adventures.

"It was very surreal," said farm owner Susan Becker. "We just couldn't believe what we were seeing."

With other farms and a wildlife park nearby, the Becker family is accustomed to occasional wildlife sightings. But this was a new experience.

Becker was returning home Wednesday when she saw a hulking animal near the driveway. At first she thought it was a domestic bull.

"But then I saw the head," she said. "There's nothing like a bison head. He had a coffee-colored head."

She drove up to the house and started making phone calls. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park advised her it had not lost a bison, and referred her to a local bison rancher. He wasn't missing any stock either.