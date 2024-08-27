Sections
NorthwestFebruary 16, 2006

Red Cross schedules classes at the UI

MOSCOW -- The American Red Cross will offer the following courses at the University of Idaho:

Adult, Child, Infant CPR and First Aid, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, UI Memorial Gym, $45 per person, registration: (208) 885-2183, or e-mail colv1013@uidaho.edu.

Lifeguard recertification, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 26, at UI, register at Kibbie: (208) 885-0200.

Lifeguard training, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13-16, at UI, register at Kibbie: (208) 885-0200.

Lifeguard training, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, March 25-April 15, at UI, register at Kibbie: (208) 885-0200.

Syringa General Hospital offers CPR courses

GRANGEVILLE -- Syringa General Hospital will offer the following courses:

CPR/First Aid, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Soltman Center, $40, space is limited and pre-registration is required, register at the hospital, (208) 983-1700.

Health Care Provider CPR, 6-10 p.m. Feb. 28, $25, registration is required, register at the hospital, (208) 983-1700.

Spaghetti feed, bake sale to benefit Scouts

A spaghetti feed and baked goods sale will be held Sunday at Holy Family School gym at 10th and Chestnut streets in Clarkston.

The dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. Dinner is $6 per person, $3 for children under 5. The event is a fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 264 in Clarkston.

Valentine party set Saturday in Lewiston

A junior high Valentine party is planned for Saturday at the Lewiston Community Center.

The free party will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and is for youth in grades seven through nine. The event is sponsored by the Youth Advisory Commission of the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department.

