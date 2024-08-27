CPR/First Aid, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Soltman Center, $40, space is limited and pre-registration is required, register at the hospital, (208) 983-1700.

Health Care Provider CPR, 6-10 p.m. Feb. 28, $25, registration is required, register at the hospital, (208) 983-1700.

Spaghetti feed, bake sale to benefit Scouts

A spaghetti feed and baked goods sale will be held Sunday at Holy Family School gym at 10th and Chestnut streets in Clarkston.

The dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. Dinner is $6 per person, $3 for children under 5. The event is a fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 264 in Clarkston.

Valentine party set Saturday in Lewiston

A junior high Valentine party is planned for Saturday at the Lewiston Community Center.

The free party will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and is for youth in grades seven through nine. The event is sponsored by the Youth Advisory Commission of the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department.