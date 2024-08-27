MK is going through bankruptcy and financial reorganization and is being merged with Washington Construction Group, Inc.

The company said it spent $30.7 million on charges associated with reorganization and discontinued transit operations.

"Our core engineering, construction, environmental and mining businesses continue to perform well, both operationally and financially," said Robert Tinstman, president and chief executive officer.

The company reported income from continuing operations of $3.9 million before reorganization items and income taxes. MK reported a loss of $10.1 million from continuing operations for the second quarter of 1995.

For the first six months, the company reported a loss of $27.7 million, compared with a loss of $63.7 million for the first six months of 1995.

Revenue was $645.1 million, down from $810 million in the first half of last year.

The company booked $341 million in new business for the first half of 1996, and had a backlog of unfinished business of $3.52 billion, down from the backlog of $3.64 million as of June 30, 1995.

The per-share loss for the quarter was 85 cents, including 55 cents from continuing operations and 30 cents for discontinued operations, the company said.