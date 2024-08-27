Sections
NorthwestJuly 12, 2011

A Clarkston man was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with a head laceration after the work truck he was a passenger in was involved in a three-car accident on U.S. Highway 12 near Elm Street in Clarkston Monday morning. A Toyota Tacoma driven by Jillian Ward, 29, of Olympia, collided with the rear of a Ford pickup Mark Tenny, 39, was riding in when the driver slowed to make a left turn on to Elm Street. The F-350, driven by Leslie Reynolds, 36, of Lewiston, was spun counterclockwise from the first collision and then a Honda Accord driving behind the Tacoma collided with the Ford’s driver’s side, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper K.C. Scott. David Knittel, 47, of Lewiston, was driving the Honda and his wife, Valentina, 32, was riding in the passenger seat and their daughter, Rebekah, 9, in the back seat. Rebekah was also taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, but both she and Tenny were treated and released by noon. No one else sought medical attention. Scott said no citations had been issued, but were likely to come.
