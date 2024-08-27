Sections
NorthwestAugust 5, 2000

Of Friday, August 4, 2000

Births

St. Joseph Medical Center

Dana and Christopher Seubert of Clarkston, a daughter, Stailee Rae Seubert, born Thursday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Starla K. Sanders and Timothy B. Sanders.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Dee Ann Lockridge against Kay Lynn Lockridge.

Granted

B. Joe Chason Jr. and Sharon D. Chason.

Daniel Gordan Knight and Judith Dunn Seidel.

Christine R. Hildreth and Nolan

Hildreth.

Kathy M. Dayton and Trent L. Dayton.

Monica Rae Jackson and John R. Jackson.

Samuel J. Howard and Lori Ann Howard.

Crime Reports

Damage to the new black top between Asotin and Clarkston is estimated at $400 after a car was driven over the road before it was ready for traffic.

A CD player valued at $400 was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on the 1200 block of 14th Street in Clarkston.

An unknown object was reported hurled at a residence on the 700 block of Sycamore in Clarkston causing two holes in the siding and $200 in damage.

A 1988 Mercury Cougar was reported damaged by a hit and run on the 900 block of 13th Street in Clarkston. Damage to the car is estimated at $1,200.

A five-gallon propane tank was reportedly thrown through the window of a car parked on the 600 block of Fair Street in Clarkston.

