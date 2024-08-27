Sections
NorthwestJune 18, 2013

A car sits on its side Monday after hitting the chain-link security fence surrounding the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The driver, 27-year-old Joshua Burns of Lewiston, lost control of the 2000 Honda Civic at around 6:30 a.m. while taking a corner on O’Connor Road, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle left the road and rolled onto its driver’s side underneath the fence. Burns received minor injuries and was driven to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by a passing motorist.
