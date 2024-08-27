A quick look at what's going on in our region:
Country music
featured at Sage
Old-time country musician Jim Aasen will perform from 7 TO 9 TONIGHT at Sage Baking Co., 1303 Main St., Lewiston. There is no cover charge.
Acoustic musicians
play at Coffee Talk
Brother and sister duo Amber and Austin Carl will perform an acoustic set from 7 TO 9 TONIGHT at Coffee Talk, 1702 21st St., Lewiston. There is no cover charge.
---
Do you have an event you would like to see listed in happenings? Send an e-mail to rthompson@lmtribune.com.