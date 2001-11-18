They're tops

I am a frequent flier and travel through most of the largest and many of the smaller airports in the United States. Since Sept. 11, I have noticed heightened security in most airports.

The Lewiston airport security staff is by far the most thorough and friendly I have encountered. Even though they know me by name and see me every week, they check my carry-on each time I go through and have searched my checked luggage at least once. They could easily forgo the identification check, but they ask me the security questions and ask for identification every time I check in. These are things that have gone undone in many of the airports I have been in.

I want to extend a sincere thank you to the airport security staff and to all of the Horizon crew in Lewiston. Your professionalism and thoroughness truly makes it more comforting to fly in these trying times. I just wish other airport crews and security personnel would use you for their example.

Laurie Moyer

Orofino

Locke ignores his plan

In his address on the state of the state, Gov. Locke promised he wouldn't ask for more taxes for his transportation plan until the current system was overhauled, streamlined and the Department of Transportation (DOT) was as lean and efficient as possible. During his report, he challenged the people of the state to hold his administration responsible.

Excellent! Actually during his time in office, he should have examined and reorganized much of state government, but that required leadership (a quality notably absent in his administration).

His three-step plan was: Approve much-needed reform and streamlining in the DOT (the state has 468 different entities involved in transportation). Agree on transportation improvements. Adopt a funding plan to pay for the improvements (only one-half of the 23 cent per gallon gas tax goes to DOT, despite the fact that the state constitution dedicates the state gas tax to traffic improvement. None of the $700 million in auto sales tax is dedicated to traffic improvement).

The Legislature requested an outside performance board budget review and possible performance audit of the DOT. Gov. Locke vetoed the bill.

The governor has acted to ignore the first two parts of his plan and has suggested an increase in taxes to pay for DOT costs. We need to hold him to his promise. We need to hold him responsible!

James H. Stevens

Asotin

Goody two-shoes propaganda

Mark Solomon, now that you got another one of your pathetic letters printed in the Tribune, do you have to clip it out and send it to the Sierra Club, or Earth Firsters, or whoever so they will send you some more money? You devote countless hours of your time trying to collect information on Potlatch Corp.'s business so you can twist it around and make them look bad.

Well here is a news flash: You, my son, have absolutely no credibility with anyone! The fish have turned a fin to you, defied your claims. The forest is still growing. Dams are still producing electricity, etc. Why not use all your goody two-shoes propaganda, and devote it to something worthwhile?

How many children in the Tribune's circulation areas get enough to eat every day? How about the elderly, or the many that cannot afford basic health care? You are in a rut! You have a monkey on your back! Give it up; find something to be devoted to that will help your local communities. I mean do you really think anyone credible gives a rat's ass about whether Potlatch sells some land by Dworshak? I don't, and yes I do volunteer many hours every year to help local charitable organizations. Time to lose that eccentric Moscow Mountain Potlatch hater image; we have enough hate in our world.

Kel Baughan

Lewiston

