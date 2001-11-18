They're tops
I am a frequent flier and travel through most of the largest and many of the smaller airports in the United States. Since Sept. 11, I have noticed heightened security in most airports.
The Lewiston airport security staff is by far the most thorough and friendly I have encountered. Even though they know me by name and see me every week, they check my carry-on each time I go through and have searched my checked luggage at least once. They could easily forgo the identification check, but they ask me the security questions and ask for identification every time I check in. These are things that have gone undone in many of the airports I have been in.
I want to extend a sincere thank you to the airport security staff and to all of the Horizon crew in Lewiston. Your professionalism and thoroughness truly makes it more comforting to fly in these trying times. I just wish other airport crews and security personnel would use you for their example.
Laurie Moyer
Orofino
Locke ignores his plan
In his address on the state of the state, Gov. Locke promised he wouldn't ask for more taxes for his transportation plan until the current system was overhauled, streamlined and the Department of Transportation (DOT) was as lean and efficient as possible. During his report, he challenged the people of the state to hold his administration responsible.
Excellent! Actually during his time in office, he should have examined and reorganized much of state government, but that required leadership (a quality notably absent in his administration).
His three-step plan was: Approve much-needed reform and streamlining in the DOT (the state has 468 different entities involved in transportation). Agree on transportation improvements. Adopt a funding plan to pay for the improvements (only one-half of the 23 cent per gallon gas tax goes to DOT, despite the fact that the state constitution dedicates the state gas tax to traffic improvement. None of the $700 million in auto sales tax is dedicated to traffic improvement).
The Legislature requested an outside performance board budget review and possible performance audit of the DOT. Gov. Locke vetoed the bill.
The governor has acted to ignore the first two parts of his plan and has suggested an increase in taxes to pay for DOT costs. We need to hold him to his promise. We need to hold him responsible!
James H. Stevens
Asotin
Goody two-shoes propaganda
Mark Solomon, now that you got another one of your pathetic letters printed in the Tribune, do you have to clip it out and send it to the Sierra Club, or Earth Firsters, or whoever so they will send you some more money? You devote countless hours of your time trying to collect information on Potlatch Corp.'s business so you can twist it around and make them look bad.
Well here is a news flash: You, my son, have absolutely no credibility with anyone! The fish have turned a fin to you, defied your claims. The forest is still growing. Dams are still producing electricity, etc. Why not use all your goody two-shoes propaganda, and devote it to something worthwhile?
How many children in the Tribune's circulation areas get enough to eat every day? How about the elderly, or the many that cannot afford basic health care? You are in a rut! You have a monkey on your back! Give it up; find something to be devoted to that will help your local communities. I mean do you really think anyone credible gives a rat's ass about whether Potlatch sells some land by Dworshak? I don't, and yes I do volunteer many hours every year to help local charitable organizations. Time to lose that eccentric Moscow Mountain Potlatch hater image; we have enough hate in our world.
Kel Baughan
Lewiston
We'll be out
It's no surprise that more Americans are likely to drive instead of fly for the Thanksgiving holiday -- which means much greater risks to families and ultimately more traffic fatalities. As a result, the Lapwai Police Department is joining a nationwide mobilization to keep America's roads safe by stepping up enforcement of seat belt, child passenger and drunk driving laws. The nationwide crackdown known as the Operation ABC Mobilization will begin on Nov. 19 and continue through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the most dangerous holidays for motorists. Last year alone, more than 400 people were killed on the nation's highways during the Thanksgiving weekend. To make matters worse, drunk driving deaths increased by 4 percent last year -- the largest one-year increase in drunk driving deaths since records were kept.
The most troublesome fact, however, is that our nation's most vulnerable citizens face the greatest risk. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death to children, killing nearly 2,000 kids each year.
In an effort to save lives, officers will be out in full force conducting saturation patrols, specifically targeting drunk drivers, drivers with unrestrained children and seatbelt violations. The mobilization is part of Buckle Up America, an ongoing national initiative to increase belt use and save lives.
This is a critical time to get the word out about our agency 's enforcement effort as more people than ever could be traveling on Idaho's roadways. While our nation does everything it can to protect families from the unpredictable threat of terrorism, we must continue to address the most predictable and leading risk our families face every day -- traffic crashes.
Chief Brad Mittendorf
Lapwai Police Department
Lapwai
Another side of Craig
Let me offer the following perspective in response to Sandy Jones [letter, Nov. 12], who was insulted by the balloons and streamers hung in memory of Craig Stouffer. She feels that balloons and streamers should have been hung for the victims and helpers of the Sept. 11 and anthrax tragedies instead of for Craig. Regarding those national events and Stouffer's memorial, the two do not relate, and you should not feel insulted. Like it or not however, there is an important lesson to be learned from Craig.
Like you, many of us had run-ins with Craig Stouffer. Some of us gave him crap from time to time. Most of us just ignored him and kept our distance as if he had leprosy -- as if he stunk, which he did.
As I see it, the balloons were simply a tribute to another side of Craig. The fact is, while you and I were looking down our noses at weirdo Craig (and others like him), Craig was taking a higher road. Despite having to live with his obvious affliction(s), maybe because of empathy learned from living with those afflictions, Craig was helping out his fellow unfortunates -- with money and food, sometimes a place to live or a place to spend the night.
When all was said and done, Craig, the demented drunk, helped more of his fellow human beings than many of us fortunate, mentally healthy individuals ever will. With very little effort, and an eye toward understanding, how much more could we do than Craig?
Jim Hoar
Lewiston
Foreign aid is socialism
It has been several weeks since I wrote to these pages requesting someone to please tell me specifically where the U.S. Constitution authorized our government to dispense foreign aid. I am not surprised that no one has stepped forward with the answer, since I know there isn't a single reference for this type of funding in our governing documents. For decades, hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars have been sent overseas, allegedly for humanitarian causes. From massive military intervention to bailouts of bankrupt Third World despots and guarantees to insider corporations, Washington's priorities suggest that our leaders have been more concerned about the governments of foreign nations than about their own citizens.
Even though its dismal track record doesn't warrant our confidence, the widespread perception persists among Americans that foreign aid is essentially benign, and very helpful in some cases. Despite its supposedly lofty ideals, foreign aid seldom, if ever, achieves its intended or publicly stated purposes. This is because foreign aid is not charity (to which Americans also freely contribute billions annually) but international socialism. Hard-earned money is taken from U.S. taxpayers and redistributed abroad according to the whims of globalist micromanagers. The aid almost always goes directly to governments, not to charitable organizations or private entities, and nearly always enriches and strengthens the wealthy and politically connected in recipient nations.
Even if government administered foreign aid worked as advertised, Congress is nowhere authorized by the Constitution to send my money overseas, however benevolent the reason or just the cause.
Dennis W. Fuller
Orofino