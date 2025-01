Tribune/Kyle Mills Making sure it’s outLewiston firefighters mop up a grass fire Monday on the hillside between Albright Grade Road and U.S. Highway 12 in North Lewiston. Crews knocked down the fire within 10 minutes and were on the scene for nearly one hour for mop-up. The cause of the fire, which started around 1 p.m., was undetermined. An Avista power pole and street light panel were damaged by the blaze. No injuries were reported.