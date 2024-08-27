Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestOctober 4, 1998

Regular readers of the Lewiston Morning Tribune's letters to the editor know that Northwest Indian tribal members are often criticized for catching salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River.

Tribal members fish with nets that kill hatchery fish, but also endangered wild salmon and steelhead. Those wild fish are the focus of an environmental debate about the best way to ensure their survival.

Today we will look at the history of Indian fishing on the Columbia, seen through the eyes of a Lapwai family, plus pinpoint what effect the Indian fishery has on the runs.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Monday, we will look at the spiritual side of Indian fishing, plus the legal and political implications.

Breaching four dams on the lower Snake River is one suggested solution to improve survival rates of those wild fish. Breaching those dams, and the dramatic implications that would have for the region, is the focus of an ongoing Tribune series that continues today and Monday. A final decision on whether or not to breach the dams is expected in 1999.

We welcome your comments.

Story Tags
Indians
Fish
Related
NorthwestJan. 5
Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in
NorthwestJan. 4
Patron speaks out against curricula
NorthwestJan. 4
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
NorthwestJan. 4
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
Related
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
NorthwestJan. 4, 2001
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
NorthwestJan. 3, 2001
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
Montana population growth continues slowing
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Montana population growth continues slowing
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
Employees wary of Amazon policy
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Employees wary of Amazon policy
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy