Regular readers of the Lewiston Morning Tribune's letters to the editor know that Northwest Indian tribal members are often criticized for catching salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River.
Tribal members fish with nets that kill hatchery fish, but also endangered wild salmon and steelhead. Those wild fish are the focus of an environmental debate about the best way to ensure their survival.
Today we will look at the history of Indian fishing on the Columbia, seen through the eyes of a Lapwai family, plus pinpoint what effect the Indian fishery has on the runs.
Monday, we will look at the spiritual side of Indian fishing, plus the legal and political implications.
Breaching four dams on the lower Snake River is one suggested solution to improve survival rates of those wild fish. Breaching those dams, and the dramatic implications that would have for the region, is the focus of an ongoing Tribune series that continues today and Monday. A final decision on whether or not to breach the dams is expected in 1999.
