Regular readers of the Lewiston Morning Tribune's letters to the editor know that Northwest Indian tribal members are often criticized for catching salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River.

Tribal members fish with nets that kill hatchery fish, but also endangered wild salmon and steelhead. Those wild fish are the focus of an environmental debate about the best way to ensure their survival.

Today we will look at the history of Indian fishing on the Columbia, seen through the eyes of a Lapwai family, plus pinpoint what effect the Indian fishery has on the runs.