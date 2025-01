Courtesy of Wanda Chisolm It’s easy to see where the name came from in this 1950 view of Lewiston Orchards. It looks west down Birch Avenue from Frank and Wanda Chisholm’s home at 1435 Birch Ave. In the foreground, Dwight (Cuffy) Latham, Wanda’s father, holds a football for an unseen kicker. Readers who would like to share their local historical photos may do so by submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, 83501, or by e-mailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com.