Let's prepare

It was exciting to read A.L. Alford's Up Front article telling us that the first big Lewis-Clark Bicentennial event is University of Oregon's alumni trip this September. We've gotta get crackin'!

First! We need two visitors' centers since our town has such a unique entry system. One could be an antique railroad car placed at the current interpretive center and dock on 'B' Street (at Idaho's only seaport) and the other could be a pioneer log cabin at the east city entry point -- south of the rose garden. Both of these would be easy to visit and close to the entrances of our city.

Next! It is a fact that an impression of a city is formed in the first two seconds upon entering it. Planting an avenue of arbor vitae trees on the approach to the Clearwater bridge would provide a gorgeous, unrivaled entrance.