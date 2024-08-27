Let's prepare
It was exciting to read A.L. Alford's Up Front article telling us that the first big Lewis-Clark Bicentennial event is University of Oregon's alumni trip this September. We've gotta get crackin'!
First! We need two visitors' centers since our town has such a unique entry system. One could be an antique railroad car placed at the current interpretive center and dock on 'B' Street (at Idaho's only seaport) and the other could be a pioneer log cabin at the east city entry point -- south of the rose garden. Both of these would be easy to visit and close to the entrances of our city.
Next! It is a fact that an impression of a city is formed in the first two seconds upon entering it. Planting an avenue of arbor vitae trees on the approach to the Clearwater bridge would provide a gorgeous, unrivaled entrance.
Next! To drive Main Street, when coming from the east, one must go clear to the far west end of town. Now that we have the bypass, it makes good sense to return Main Street and 'D' Street to two-way traffic! Then people going through town from either direction can immediately see-- and shop for souvenirs, antiques, clothes, lunch or dinner in beautiful historic Downtown Lewiston.
And! Each of us needs to spruce up our own homes and gardens to impress visitors as they go through our lovely city following their maps to historical places and Victorian houses. People could submit their homes and gardens for pass-by viewing similar to the winter lights list at Christmas time.
Whatdayathink?
BETTY McGREGOR
Lewiston