NorthwestJuly 13, 2000

of miscues in the second game.

"We didn't do anything dumb defensively," Wright said. "We have room to improve, but our defense keeps us in games when we're not hitting well."

The Merchants are now 28-2. On Saturday, they'll travel to face Post Falls in a doubleheader at 1 p.m., then face St. Maries in a pair of league games on Sunday.

FIRST GAME

Pullman Posse 000 00-- 0 1 1

Orofino 032 6x--11 8 0

Cjarro Smith, Nick Weber (4) and Phil Heinrich. Pat Aldinger and Scott Mosher.

Posse hits -- Jared Evenson (2B).

Orofino hits -- Seth Danielson (2B), Adam Hanna (2B), Aaron Henson 2 (2-2B), Scott Mosher 2 (HR), Pat Christopherson 2 (2B).

SECOND GAME

Pullman Posse 000 22-- 4 3 3

Orofino 308 21--14 8 2

Drew Boston, Isaac Rosenberg (5) and Phil Heinrich. Travis Fouts, Jake Young (4) and Pat Christopherson.

Posse hits -- Aaron Elder, Nate Weber 2.

Orofino hits -- Seth Danielson (2B), Adam Hanna (2B), Aaron Henson (2B), Scott Mosher, Travis Fouts 2 (2B), Jake Young 2.

