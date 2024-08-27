Associated Press

SEATTLE -- After gaping at a huge sinkhole caused by last month's killer storms, Vice President Al Gore on Friday promised the full resources of Uncle Sam to help the state recover from the devastation.

"We're going to be your partners in response to the disaster every step of the way," he said.

Gore's visit came two weeks after ice, snow, rain, flooding and wind destroyed trees, roads, homes and power lines while sinking boats and damaging bridges.

Gov. Mike Lowry, who accompanied Gore during his brief tour and visit with officials at a fire station in the bedroom community of Shoreline, said the state still does not have a firm grip on economic damages from the storm.