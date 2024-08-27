Associated Press
SEATTLE -- After gaping at a huge sinkhole caused by last month's killer storms, Vice President Al Gore on Friday promised the full resources of Uncle Sam to help the state recover from the devastation.
"We're going to be your partners in response to the disaster every step of the way," he said.
Gore's visit came two weeks after ice, snow, rain, flooding and wind destroyed trees, roads, homes and power lines while sinking boats and damaging bridges.
Gov. Mike Lowry, who accompanied Gore during his brief tour and visit with officials at a fire station in the bedroom community of Shoreline, said the state still does not have a firm grip on economic damages from the storm.
But he said he expected the cost would rival the $320 million in damages caused by a series of storms and flooding that destroyed property around the state last February.
Lowry expects the federal government eventually to give state and local communities tens of millions of dollars needed to cover up to 75 percent of damages. State and local governments would cover the balance. Low-interest federal loans also will be available to some businesses.
Gore, clad in a denim shirt and trousers, said the federal government was sending Washington a down payment of $5 million to immediately begin repairing vital roads and other facilities.
Gore, traveling with some of Washington's congressional delegation and top officials of the federal departments of Agriculture and Transportation, said it was one thing to see on television destruction like the huge sinkhole that ate a Shoreline intersection, and another to see it firsthand.
TV "does not prepare you for the impression you get" up close, he said.
Gore, echoing the words of federal and state officials, said "this was a very unusual storm" in that damage was so widespread and varied. He noted that it has been "unusually difficult to document all of the (damages) in the different areas."