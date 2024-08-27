Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestJanuary 11, 1997

Associated Press

SEATTLE -- After gaping at a huge sinkhole caused by last month's killer storms, Vice President Al Gore on Friday promised the full resources of Uncle Sam to help the state recover from the devastation.

"We're going to be your partners in response to the disaster every step of the way," he said.

Gore's visit came two weeks after ice, snow, rain, flooding and wind destroyed trees, roads, homes and power lines while sinking boats and damaging bridges.

Gov. Mike Lowry, who accompanied Gore during his brief tour and visit with officials at a fire station in the bedroom community of Shoreline, said the state still does not have a firm grip on economic damages from the storm.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

But he said he expected the cost would rival the $320 million in damages caused by a series of storms and flooding that destroyed property around the state last February.

Lowry expects the federal government eventually to give state and local communities tens of millions of dollars needed to cover up to 75 percent of damages. State and local governments would cover the balance. Low-interest federal loans also will be available to some businesses.

Gore, clad in a denim shirt and trousers, said the federal government was sending Washington a down payment of $5 million to immediately begin repairing vital roads and other facilities.

Gore, traveling with some of Washington's congressional delegation and top officials of the federal departments of Agriculture and Transportation, said it was one thing to see on television destruction like the huge sinkhole that ate a Shoreline intersection, and another to see it firsthand.

TV "does not prepare you for the impression you get" up close, he said.

Gore, echoing the words of federal and state officials, said "this was a very unusual storm" in that damage was so widespread and varied. He noted that it has been "unusually difficult to document all of the (damages) in the different areas."

Related
NorthwestJan. 4
Patron speaks out against curricula
NorthwestJan. 4
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
NorthwestJan. 4
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
NorthwestJan. 4
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in f...
Related
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
NorthwestJan. 3, 2001
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
Montana population growth continues slowing
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Montana population growth continues slowing
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
Employees wary of Amazon policy
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Employees wary of Amazon policy
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy