----The Boys and Girls Clubs raised $120,000 at the annual board of directors auction which was held Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, executive director Robert H. Liming said Tuesday in an interview.

In addition, the sale of 310 tickets brought in $46,500. But most of the money from sale of tickets is expected to go for paying the costs of putting on the auction, he said.

All the expenses will not be known for a few weeks, he added.