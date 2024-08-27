Mike Thacker said after his club improved to 7-1 overall. "He's been in a little slump lately, but it looks like he pulled out of it tonight."

Pullman coach Ken Swanger said he didn't notice Townsend's slump.

"We knew coming into the game that we had to control two players," he said, referring to Hyndman and Townsend. "(Hyndman) killed us all night on the inside. Townsend didn't get going right away, but he killed us with those 3-pointers at the end."

Swanger realized his team had several opportunities to get back into the game. A 3-pointer by Lewis Minefee cut the Greyhounds' deficit to five points with 29 seconds remaining.

"(The Scotties) didn't handle pressure as well as I expected," Swanger said. "I should have tried pressing them earlier."

Pullman, 2-3, also seemed to be building momentum in the second quarter when Rurangirwa, who finished with 14 points, blocked a shot which led to a layup, giving the Greyhounds a three-point lead. But Pullman missed several shots later in the quarter and trailed the Scotties, 30-29 at halftime.