NorthwestDecember 20, 2000

Mike Thacker said after his club improved to 7-1 overall. "He's been in a little slump lately, but it looks like he pulled out of it tonight."

Pullman coach Ken Swanger said he didn't notice Townsend's slump.

"We knew coming into the game that we had to control two players," he said, referring to Hyndman and Townsend. "(Hyndman) killed us all night on the inside. Townsend didn't get going right away, but he killed us with those 3-pointers at the end."

Swanger realized his team had several opportunities to get back into the game. A 3-pointer by Lewis Minefee cut the Greyhounds' deficit to five points with 29 seconds remaining.

"(The Scotties) didn't handle pressure as well as I expected," Swanger said. "I should have tried pressing them earlier."

Pullman, 2-3, also seemed to be building momentum in the second quarter when Rurangirwa, who finished with 14 points, blocked a shot which led to a layup, giving the Greyhounds a three-point lead. But Pullman missed several shots later in the quarter and trailed the Scotties, 30-29 at halftime.

"We only want our opponents to have two players score in double figures during the game," Thacker said. "We want those guys to be in the low double figures, too. If we can do that, we are going to win a lot of games."

Nate Nolting, who had 16 points, and Rurangirwa were the only Greyhounds to score more than 10 points.

"We missed a lot of easy shots and they made us pay for it," said Swanger, whose team made 18 of 54 shots from the field. "Who's going to contain (Hyndman)? We need to work on our defense."

Swanger said a major reason the Greyhounds struggled to contain Hyndman was that Rurangirwa was in foul trouble throughout the game.

"He's improved his game a lot from last year," he said. "But when he gets into foul trouble, he tends to make a lot of bad decisions. He's basically our go-to guy, so we need him out on the court."

The Greyhounds' next game is Jan. 5 against Deer Park in Pullman. Freeman plays against Medical Lake on Thursday.

