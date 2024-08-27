Deputy Mike Rigney said Barros' car left the road near its intersection with Webb Canal Road, struck a rock in the ditch and rolled onto its top and slid down the road.

Barros was pinned under the seat, and spilled gasoline caught fire in the engine compartment.

Barros was treated at the scene by the Lapwai Quick Response Unit and Lewiston Fire Department medics. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston.

Barros refused treatment at the hospital, Rigney said. He was located later in the Lapwai area and arrested on charges of reckless driving and failure to purchase a driver's license.