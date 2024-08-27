MOSCOW -- Willa Mae Anderson, 73, a longtime Moscow homemaker, died of cancer Sunday at her home.
She was born Jan. 16, 1927, to William and Edna Redman at Palouse. After graduating from Palouse High School in 1945, she attended Washington State University and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority.
She married Guy R. Anderson Aug. 3, 1947, in Palouse.
They made their home in Moscow.
She graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow in 1950 with a degree in home economics.
Her vocation was homemaking and she participated in her childrens' activities as a Campfire leader, Cub Scout mother, Sunday school teacher and school aide.
She continued to be active in college affairs as her husband is a professor emeritus and director of the WAMI pre-med program at UI. She was a member of the Faculty Wives, AG College Wives and enjoyed organizing social orientations for students entering the WAMI program.
Her hobby was her farmland, which she rented out. Other interests included her children, playing bridge and golf, traveling and spending summers at Coeur d'Alene Lake with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church at Moscow.
Survivors include her husband at the family home in Moscow; three daughters, Deborah Wallin of Moscow, Elesa Anderson of Stevensville, Mont., and Tamara Zamora of Wenatchee; a son, William Anderson of Pendleton, Ore.; two brothers, E.A. Redman of Palouse and Jack Redman of Beaverton, Ore.; a sister, Rachel Camp of Vancouver, Wash.; and seven grandchildren.
At her request, there will be no service. Short's Funeral Chapel is in charge of cremation.
The family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 903 E. Sixth, Moscow 83843 or to a hospice program.