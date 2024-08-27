She continued to be active in college affairs as her husband is a professor emeritus and director of the WAMI pre-med program at UI. She was a member of the Faculty Wives, AG College Wives and enjoyed organizing social orientations for students entering the WAMI program.

Her hobby was her farmland, which she rented out. Other interests included her children, playing bridge and golf, traveling and spending summers at Coeur d'Alene Lake with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church at Moscow.

Survivors include her husband at the family home in Moscow; three daughters, Deborah Wallin of Moscow, Elesa Anderson of Stevensville, Mont., and Tamara Zamora of Wenatchee; a son, William Anderson of Pendleton, Ore.; two brothers, E.A. Redman of Palouse and Jack Redman of Beaverton, Ore.; a sister, Rachel Camp of Vancouver, Wash.; and seven grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no service. Short's Funeral Chapel is in charge of cremation.

The family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 903 E. Sixth, Moscow 83843 or to a hospice program.