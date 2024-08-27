Sections
NorthwestMarch 31, 2005

Carolyn J. Gallagher, 81, Coos Bay, Ore.

A memorial service for Carolyn Jean Gallagher, 81, of Coos Bay, Ore., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2005, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. As she requested, cremation has been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park Columbarium, Coos Bay.

Carolyn was born Feb. 19, 1924, in Winchester, the daughter of Wilfred and Thelma King Carpenter. She died Tuesday, March 22, 2005, in Coos Bay.

At an early age, she and her mother moved to Lewiston and Thelma married Harry O. Prater. At times, the three of them lived in Spokane, Coronado, Calif., and then back to Lewiston.

Carolyn attended junior high school in Nampa and graduated from Nampa High School in 1942. During those school years, she lived with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Grant King, in Nampa. Then it was off to Lewiston Normal School, where she earned a certificate for teaching primary grades.

Her first job teaching was in Cascade, Idaho. Her summers had been spent earning a Red Cross certificate to teach swimming and serve as lifeguard. Later, she earned a certificate as a lifeguard instructor.

Somehow, she found her way to Portland, Ore., where she met Curtis H. Gallagher in December of 1946. They met again early in the summer of 1948 and were married April 8, 1949, in Vancouver, Wash. Carolyn taught school in the Portland School District from 1955 to 1959, when her family moved to Coos Bay.

She enjoyed gardening, tennis and golf, was a wonderful cook, housekeeper and avid reader.

She leaves behind her husband of nearly 56 years, Curt Gallagher of Coos Bay; daughter, Shannon Wells of Coos Bay; son, Kelly Gallagher of Corvallis, Ore.; four grandsons; a few great-grandchildren; and many cousins and dear friends.

Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Attn. Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel.

Obituary
