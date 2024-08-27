Area churches will hold special Christmas services this weekend and next:
Wild Rose Chapel is siteof Christmas sing-along
KENDRICK -- A Christmas sing-along will be held at the Wild Rose Chapel on Big Bear Ridge at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The chapel is on State Highway 3 between Kendrick and Deary.
Clarkston Methodists offer Blue Christmas service
Clarkston United Methodist Church will hold a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Sunday for people grieving or in pain. The service will acknowledge the pain and grief felt by many during the holiday season and offer words of comfort and encouragement.
Orchards Community Church sets Celebration of Light for Sunday
A Celebration of Light candlelight service of music and candle-lighting will be held at 5 and 7 Sunday evening at the Orchards Community Church in Lewiston.
Orofino Methodists plan candlelight Christmas Eve
OROFINO -- A candlelight Christmas Eve service will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the Orofino United Methodist Church.
The service will use scripture and Christmas carols to explore the story of Christmas. Music will include instrumental music and a guest vocalist. A special offering for the bishop's appeal for the children of Africa will be collected. Child care will be provided.
Genesee Lutheran Parish Sunday school wil be at 11 a.m. Sunday
GENESEE -- The Genesee Lutheran Parish will hold Sunday school at 11 a.m. Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Genesee.
The Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church.
A Christmas holy communion service will be held at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Genesee Valley Lutheran Church.
A Christmas carol service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 26 at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church offers candlelight service Friday evening
Our Savior's Lutheran Church at Clarkston invites the community to "Come to Bethlehem and See," a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Christmas Eve service will include holy communion.
Valley Christmas Center sets Christmas Eve service
Valley Christian Center will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Friday with carols, a Christmas story, candles and communion.
At 9 p.m. New Year's Eve, the church will present a Promise Keeper's video, "Hope for the New Millennium." Finger foods will be served afterward.
Grace Lutheran plans two Christmas Eve services
Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston is offering two special Christmas Eve worship services.
"Mary Did You Know?" -- a family service with candlelight, music and drama for all ages -- will be held at 7 p.m. with a prelude by youth at 6:30 p.m.
At 9 p.m. will be "Say Yes to the King!" a candlelight, traditional service with Christmas carols and the story of the birth of Jesus. A prelude by youth will be presented at 8:30 p.m.
n Lewiston Society
of Religious Science sets candle-lighting service
A Lewiston Society of Religious Science Christmas candle-lighting service will be held at Sterling Savings Community Room, 2250 Thain Grade, Lewiston, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Chancel choir will perform at Lewiston First United Methodist Church
The chancel choir of Lewiston First United Methodist Church will present the message of Christmas during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday.
The singers, directed by Bill Dugger and accompanied by Connie Alford, will offer six numbers along with scriptural narrative. The chancel handbell choir will debut and John Jordan will sing a solo.
Carolers will leave from the church at 4 p.m. Sunday to sing for the homebound and the evening will close with hot soup at the church fellowship hall.
Two Christmas Eve services will be held this year, at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Both will include carols, holy communion and candle-lighting.
Christmas Eve services offered by Kamiah Presbyterian Church
KAMIAH -- There will be two Christmas Eve services at the Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church this year. The first will be at 5 p.m. and will be an informal service with music and scripture.
The second service will be conducted at 7 p.m. with traditional candlelight service and communion.
Kooskia First Presbyterian plans candlelight, and communion service
KOOSKIA -- The Kooskia First Presbyterian Church will have a traditional candlelight and communion service at 9 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Orchards Church of Nazarene sets Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m.
Lewiston Orchards Church of the Nazarene will hold its annual Christmas Eve service from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The church is at 347 Thain Road.
Lewiston River City Church Christmas Eve celebration is at 8 p.m.
River City Church, 707 Seventh Street, Lewiston, will celebrate the birth of Christ Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. with a traditional candlelight and communion service.
There will be special music as well as a time of singing Christmas carols together by candlelight.