Area churches will hold special Christmas services this weekend and next:

Wild Rose Chapel is siteof Christmas sing-along

KENDRICK -- A Christmas sing-along will be held at the Wild Rose Chapel on Big Bear Ridge at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The chapel is on State Highway 3 between Kendrick and Deary.

Clarkston Methodists offer Blue Christmas service

Clarkston United Methodist Church will hold a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Sunday for people grieving or in pain. The service will acknowledge the pain and grief felt by many during the holiday season and offer words of comfort and encouragement.

Orchards Community Church sets Celebration of Light for Sunday

A Celebration of Light candlelight service of music and candle-lighting will be held at 5 and 7 Sunday evening at the Orchards Community Church in Lewiston.

Orofino Methodists plan candlelight Christmas Eve

OROFINO -- A candlelight Christmas Eve service will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the Orofino United Methodist Church.

The service will use scripture and Christmas carols to explore the story of Christmas. Music will include instrumental music and a guest vocalist. A special offering for the bishop's appeal for the children of Africa will be collected. Child care will be provided.

Genesee Lutheran Parish Sunday school wil be at 11 a.m. Sunday

GENESEE -- The Genesee Lutheran Parish will hold Sunday school at 11 a.m. Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Genesee.

The Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church.

A Christmas holy communion service will be held at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Genesee Valley Lutheran Church.

A Christmas carol service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 26 at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Our Savior's Lutheran Church offers candlelight service Friday evening

Our Savior's Lutheran Church at Clarkston invites the community to "Come to Bethlehem and See," a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Christmas Eve service will include holy communion.

Valley Christmas Center sets Christmas Eve service

Valley Christian Center will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Friday with carols, a Christmas story, candles and communion.

At 9 p.m. New Year's Eve, the church will present a Promise Keeper's video, "Hope for the New Millennium." Finger foods will be served afterward.