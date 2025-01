Rick Chatham, co-designer of the Solo, a watercraft controlled by the skier, tests the product on Lake Sammamish near Sammamish, Wash. Water skiers who have dreamed of going solo are about to have their way. An idea for a remote-controlled boat that has putted along for years is now speeding ahead under the guidance of a Bellevue company that expects to begin filling orders for 2,000 of the tow boats this summer.