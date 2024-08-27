Sections
NorthwestNovember 10, 1996

A brighter neighborhood

My family would like to thank Doug Egeland for the Halloween display he puts up every year. He puts a lot of time and effort in doing it. We appreciate it. We look forward to it every year.

It's too bad somebody else appreciated it a little to aggressively on Halloween night. Whoever it was that destroyed about half of the 103 pumpkins he put out apparently doesn't know what it means to work hard at something and to be proud of it.

We hope this doesn't discourage you, Doug. We also look forward to seeing your Christmas display. Thanks again for brightening up the neighborhood.

Edith R. Sturman

Lewiston

