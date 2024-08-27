Briefly

Whitman County Library offers special events

COLFAX - The Whitman County Library will present the following special events:

l The movie "Ratatouille" will be shown at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colfax Library.

l "Children's TV-Free Challenge," is issued for children between the ages of 3 and 17, beginning Saturday. Children will be challenged to live "television free" for four days between Nov. 12 and 18. Those completing the challenge will receive a prize.

Man killed, another injured in car crash identified

OROFINO - The identities of a man killed and another injured in a rollover accident near Peck were released Monday by the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

Chris Wahl, of Oregon, was found dead at the scene and Tracey Bosse, of Peck, was treated for injuries and released from Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, according to reports. The accident happened Thursday night around 7 p.m. on private property where the two were driving on a skid road in a 1978 Ford pickup.

"Bosse tried to turn the vehicle around when the vehicle rolled over and down a hillside," Cpl. Patrick C. Santos Jr., wrote in a news release. The truck came to rest about 200 yards below the roadway, according to the release.