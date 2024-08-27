Sections
NorthwestNovember 6, 2007

Briefly

Whitman County Library offers special events

COLFAX - The Whitman County Library will present the following special events:

l The movie "Ratatouille" will be shown at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colfax Library.

l "Children's TV-Free Challenge," is issued for children between the ages of 3 and 17, beginning Saturday. Children will be challenged to live "television free" for four days between Nov. 12 and 18. Those completing the challenge will receive a prize.

Man killed, another injured in car crash identified

OROFINO - The identities of a man killed and another injured in a rollover accident near Peck were released Monday by the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

Chris Wahl, of Oregon, was found dead at the scene and Tracey Bosse, of Peck, was treated for injuries and released from Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, according to reports. The accident happened Thursday night around 7 p.m. on private property where the two were driving on a skid road in a 1978 Ford pickup.

"Bosse tried to turn the vehicle around when the vehicle rolled over and down a hillside," Cpl. Patrick C. Santos Jr., wrote in a news release. The truck came to rest about 200 yards below the roadway, according to the release.

Bosse, according to the release, hiked to a nearby house for help and Wahl's body was found the next day. It remained unclear whether Wahl was thrown or jumped from the truck. The accident scene was on a hillside two miles west of Peck. The two, according to an earlier report, were working on equipment and doing some wood cutting in the area.

No charges are pending, according to the release.

Man run over by car in serious condition

A Lewiston man remains in serious condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Monday night, nearly three days after police said he was run over while lying in the middle of Lewiston's 21st Street.

Alex O.D. Rodriguez, 31, was hospitalized at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, after Lewiston police said he was run over by a 1995 Toyota Celica while lying in the road on the 700 block of 21st Street.

The driver of the Toyota, 37-year-old Terry R. Spray of Lewiston, was reportedly on his way to work when police said he ran over Rodriguez.

Spray reportedly told police he did not see Rodriguez until he was right on top of him. Rodriguez was wearing black clothing at the time of the accident.

Investigators do not yet know why Rodriguez may have been in the roadway, police said. He remains in intensive care at the hospital, but his condition was upgraded Monday from critical to serious.

The department's accident team is continuing to investigate the incident.

