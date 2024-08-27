A brighter neighborhood

My family would like to thank Doug Egeland for the Halloween display he puts up every year. He puts a lot of time and effort in doing it. We appreciate it. We look forward to it every year.

It's too bad somebody else appreciated it a little to aggressively on Halloween night. Whoever it was that destroyed about half of the 103 pumpkins he put out apparently doesn't know what it means to work hard at something and to be proud of it.

We hope this doesn't discourage you, Doug. We also look forward to seeing your Christmas display. Thanks again for brightening up the neighborhood.

Edith R. Sturman

Lewiston

I protest

Having just read "John Paul II" in the October book section of the Reader's Digest, I was interested to note the item you published in the religion section on the 50th anniversary of his ordination (Nov. 2).

He is a lovable, well-traveled gentleman of tremendous influence. When your paper carried this pronouncement last week. "that so long as God as creator is not left out," Darwinian evolution theory is acceptable with Christianity, I was terribly disappointed.

Darwinism is a repudiation of Genesis and diametrically opposed to the gospel of Jesus Christ. To accept this theory is a denial "of the faith once delivered unto the saints." I have just reviewed the texts bearing on creation in Jerome's Latin Vulgate as found in Genesis, The Psalms, I & II Peter, Pail's letter to the Hebrews and The Revelation. Jerome has faithfully translated from the Hebrew and Greek texts and I protest this deviation from "Sola Scryptura."

George Thompson

Clarkston

Stop the desecration

It isn't enough that we have individuals and groups that desecrate the flag by burning, dragging through the mud, flying upside down, and sewing on the seat of their pants! Now, they are desecrating the singing of our national anthem, such was the case at President Clinton's Democratic rally in Oakland, Calif., Thursday (Oct. 30).

Hundreds stood at attention, with hand over heart, while a singing group emaciated the anthem for at least 15 minutes by adding unnecessary embellishments at the end of the phrases, and even words, that sounded like severely wounded animals or wailing banshees. They lengthened out the song so long that several lost their equilibrium, keeling over, and 10 even had euremic poisoning set in because they couldn't go to the bathroom. The rest lost interest because they couldn't recognize our national anthem.

Our hats are off to the 7-year-old girl that sang the anthem at the World Series in New York. It was sung in a beautiful young voice that enunciated the words so you could actually understand them. Let's have more of that type of rendition and less of the hamming up of our national anthem.

Bill Eimers

Grangeville

Eagle poacher

I was so captivated by your article about the eagle who had lost a wing but is now "flying." The man who is helping this animal out is to be commended. It's so wonderful that he is willing to take the time and effort to care for a wild animal like that with no monetary incentives involved. It is very heartwarming, indeed. Some of the terminology within the context of the article, however, has been deeply bothersome to me.

It makes me so angry when the term "hunter" is used when, in fact, "poacher" is what is intended. Most all of the people I know are hunters and I can say without doubt that none of them would ever shoot an eagle. It just isn't done. The hunters I know (and I was born and raised among 'em and am raising two more) have nothing but the utmost respect and reverence for wildlife. The woods and the game in the woods are a lot of times what our lives are centered around (through recreation, etc.) and it's where we obtain some of our most treasured and enjoyable moments and memories.

I really wish we could get it through to everyone that the hunters are the ones taking care of and nurturing our wildlife heritage poachers on the other hand are the ones taking that heritage away.

Shannon C. Hackson