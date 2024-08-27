A brighter neighborhood
My family would like to thank Doug Egeland for the Halloween display he puts up every year. He puts a lot of time and effort in doing it. We appreciate it. We look forward to it every year.
It's too bad somebody else appreciated it a little to aggressively on Halloween night. Whoever it was that destroyed about half of the 103 pumpkins he put out apparently doesn't know what it means to work hard at something and to be proud of it.
We hope this doesn't discourage you, Doug. We also look forward to seeing your Christmas display. Thanks again for brightening up the neighborhood.
Edith R. Sturman
Lewiston
I protest
Having just read "John Paul II" in the October book section of the Reader's Digest, I was interested to note the item you published in the religion section on the 50th anniversary of his ordination (Nov. 2).
He is a lovable, well-traveled gentleman of tremendous influence. When your paper carried this pronouncement last week. "that so long as God as creator is not left out," Darwinian evolution theory is acceptable with Christianity, I was terribly disappointed.
Darwinism is a repudiation of Genesis and diametrically opposed to the gospel of Jesus Christ. To accept this theory is a denial "of the faith once delivered unto the saints." I have just reviewed the texts bearing on creation in Jerome's Latin Vulgate as found in Genesis, The Psalms, I & II Peter, Pail's letter to the Hebrews and The Revelation. Jerome has faithfully translated from the Hebrew and Greek texts and I protest this deviation from "Sola Scryptura."
George Thompson
Clarkston
Stop the desecration
It isn't enough that we have individuals and groups that desecrate the flag by burning, dragging through the mud, flying upside down, and sewing on the seat of their pants! Now, they are desecrating the singing of our national anthem, such was the case at President Clinton's Democratic rally in Oakland, Calif., Thursday (Oct. 30).
Hundreds stood at attention, with hand over heart, while a singing group emaciated the anthem for at least 15 minutes by adding unnecessary embellishments at the end of the phrases, and even words, that sounded like severely wounded animals or wailing banshees. They lengthened out the song so long that several lost their equilibrium, keeling over, and 10 even had euremic poisoning set in because they couldn't go to the bathroom. The rest lost interest because they couldn't recognize our national anthem.
Our hats are off to the 7-year-old girl that sang the anthem at the World Series in New York. It was sung in a beautiful young voice that enunciated the words so you could actually understand them. Let's have more of that type of rendition and less of the hamming up of our national anthem.
Bill Eimers
Grangeville
Eagle poacher
I was so captivated by your article about the eagle who had lost a wing but is now "flying." The man who is helping this animal out is to be commended. It's so wonderful that he is willing to take the time and effort to care for a wild animal like that with no monetary incentives involved. It is very heartwarming, indeed. Some of the terminology within the context of the article, however, has been deeply bothersome to me.
It makes me so angry when the term "hunter" is used when, in fact, "poacher" is what is intended. Most all of the people I know are hunters and I can say without doubt that none of them would ever shoot an eagle. It just isn't done. The hunters I know (and I was born and raised among 'em and am raising two more) have nothing but the utmost respect and reverence for wildlife. The woods and the game in the woods are a lot of times what our lives are centered around (through recreation, etc.) and it's where we obtain some of our most treasured and enjoyable moments and memories.
I really wish we could get it through to everyone that the hunters are the ones taking care of and nurturing our wildlife heritage poachers on the other hand are the ones taking that heritage away.
Shannon C. Hackson
Weippe
Wrong on erosion
Ron Spomer's commentary on erosion control will probably strike a disconcerting note in farmers' minds. The article was thoughtful in its overall discussion on public good versus private rights, but the specifics on farmers' concern for erosion is wrong.
Even though the number of individuals who make their entire living in production agriculture decreases every year, we are not at the level that "several farmers' " reaction to "pointed questions" constitute an accurate reflection of our position on conservation.
Our agriculture history is relatively short in the Palouse, but for a majority of the time an awareness and concern for conservation has existed first and foremost among the farmers. Although many farmers recognized the problem, no one immediately could see a solution. But with the efforts of many, the past decades have seen significant strides in controlling soil and water loss. As with all progress, every farmer is not on the same page nor is every attempt successful.
To prove our progress we would invite Ron to come from his vista on the pavement to share ours. From our tractor seat we see neighbors trying many varieties of conservation measures, none of which are cheap, and all paid for in the long run by themselves. ...
Leroy & Joanne Druffel
Marilyn Burg
Uniontown
Twelve others also signed this letter
Family abuse
I received a call at home today from an angry Tribune subscriber who intensely disliked the Sunday A.M. that ran recently on Bob Cole the man who came out as a woman several weeks ago and plans to live as "Barbara" from now on. She informed me, without identifying herself, that Mike Venso, the photographer (and my husband), could find better thing to spend his time on and that his work was "a bunch of trash."
I think she could find better ways to spend her time than harassing the families of people who are out there doing their best to cover the realities of our community.
If the caller takes the time to look, she will find that the Tribune has spent quite a bit of time documenting things that are more "socially acceptable" than the Barbara Cole story. But the fact that they are willing to cover alternate lifestyles shows that the newspaper can be trusted to give equal attention to every side of an issue. ...
While the people and the events that the Tribune covers may not always be popular, they are nevertheless a part of our community. It is the subscriber's right to voice concerns and complaints to the Tribune about the material it publishes, but it is unacceptable for subscribers to harass the families of the people who work for the Tribune in their homes. ...
Kudos to the Tribune for handling a sensitive issue with the compassion and honesty. Barbara Cole is a person with a kind of courage few of us have the courage to be her true self in the face of overwhelming adversity and misdirected hate.
Kathy Venso
Lewiston
Trading places
Regarding the letter from Charles Pottenger about Prop 4 (term limits) in government. Maybe we should have the same thing at Potlatch Corp. for the career upper management people (grossly overpaid I might add). We at Potlatch also need management who are in touch with workers at home, not just trying to cut wages and benefits in order to fatten their already fat pocketbooks.
Maybe it's time to let management serve a few terms and then return to the workplace and live under the rules, pay and benefits they have and would like to create. Charlie, I'd love to train you to drive a clamptruck. Buckle up for safety. And to John and Pendleton in San Francisco, I'd love to trade paychecks.
Emil Ward
Lewiston