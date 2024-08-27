Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestSeptember 12, 1997

Edward F. Hamilton, 85, lifelong of Endicott area

COLFAX -- Edward Frank Hamilton, 85, a lifetime Endicott area resident and retired farmer and electrician, died Wednesday at the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center here of causes related to age.

He was the son of James E. and Mernie Laird Hamilton, born Dec. 11, 1911, on the family farm on Union Flat near Endicott. He attended schools at Palouse, Wash., Molson and Thera.

He married Mildred Johnson June 26, 1934.

He attended a trade school at Portland, Ore., where he learned to be an electrician. He worked as an electrician in Whitman County until World War II, when he moved to the coast. He was an electrician in the Bremerton shipyards for two years.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He returned to the Whitman County area after the war and continued his electrical career. He then began farming the family farm until retiring in 1979.

He was a member of the Endicott Grain Growers and enjoyed hunting, fishing and his family. The couple wintered in Arizona for a few years.

He is survived by his wife of Colfax; a son, Clarence Hamilton of Colfax; a daughter, Vivian Harder of Kahlotus, Wash.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Bruning Funeral Home at Colfax. Joseph Schoen of the Spokane area will officiate, assisted by Muriel Corcoran of the Moscow area. Burial will follow at the Endicott Cemetery with Fred Skalitsky of the Spokane area officiating.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Washington Wheat Foundation or the Endicott Cemetery.

Story Tags
Obituary
Related
NorthwestJan. 3
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to or...
NorthwestJan. 3
Tax debate hangs heavy over Washington legislative session
NorthwestJan. 2
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Related
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
NorthwestJan. 2
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
Montana population growth continues slowing
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Montana population growth continues slowing
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
Employees wary of Amazon policy
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Employees wary of Amazon policy
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
Whitman County budget falls shy
NorthwestDec. 28, 2024
Whitman County budget falls shy
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Proposed changes would allow more logging
NorthwestDec. 24, 2024
Proposed changes would allow more logging
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy