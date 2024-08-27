Edward F. Hamilton, 85, lifelong of Endicott area
COLFAX -- Edward Frank Hamilton, 85, a lifetime Endicott area resident and retired farmer and electrician, died Wednesday at the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center here of causes related to age.
He was the son of James E. and Mernie Laird Hamilton, born Dec. 11, 1911, on the family farm on Union Flat near Endicott. He attended schools at Palouse, Wash., Molson and Thera.
He married Mildred Johnson June 26, 1934.
He attended a trade school at Portland, Ore., where he learned to be an electrician. He worked as an electrician in Whitman County until World War II, when he moved to the coast. He was an electrician in the Bremerton shipyards for two years.
He returned to the Whitman County area after the war and continued his electrical career. He then began farming the family farm until retiring in 1979.
He was a member of the Endicott Grain Growers and enjoyed hunting, fishing and his family. The couple wintered in Arizona for a few years.
He is survived by his wife of Colfax; a son, Clarence Hamilton of Colfax; a daughter, Vivian Harder of Kahlotus, Wash.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Bruning Funeral Home at Colfax. Joseph Schoen of the Spokane area will officiate, assisted by Muriel Corcoran of the Moscow area. Burial will follow at the Endicott Cemetery with Fred Skalitsky of the Spokane area officiating.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Washington Wheat Foundation or the Endicott Cemetery.