He returned to the Whitman County area after the war and continued his electrical career. He then began farming the family farm until retiring in 1979.

He was a member of the Endicott Grain Growers and enjoyed hunting, fishing and his family. The couple wintered in Arizona for a few years.

He is survived by his wife of Colfax; a son, Clarence Hamilton of Colfax; a daughter, Vivian Harder of Kahlotus, Wash.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Bruning Funeral Home at Colfax. Joseph Schoen of the Spokane area will officiate, assisted by Muriel Corcoran of the Moscow area. Burial will follow at the Endicott Cemetery with Fred Skalitsky of the Spokane area officiating.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Washington Wheat Foundation or the Endicott Cemetery.