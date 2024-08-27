Prices for bulls sold at this year's Cattleman's Week averaged about $100 per head higher than a year ago.

Sixty bulls were sold at an average of $1,778 per head Wednesday at the sale at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, according to organizers.

The Grand Champion horned Hereford bull from C.X. Farms in Pomeroy, owned by Bill Cox, brought the top price in Wednesday's sale at $3,400. The bull was bought by Wayne Stout of Orvando, Mont.

Another bull from the same farm, the reserve horned Hereford bull, brought a price of $2,900, sold to Bob and Tim Gehring of Cottonwood.

Fourteen horned Herefords sold for an average of $1,775.

Among the polled Herefords, the top seller was from Wooden Shoe Ranch in Blackfoot. It sold to Su-Co Polled Herefords of Connell for $2,900.

The second seller was from Frank Rodgers and Sons of Buhl, Idaho, selling for $2,700 to Jim Darden of St. Maries.

The 15 polled Herefords had an average sale price of $1,887.