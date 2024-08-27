Fish & Game takes
its funding debate to Dialogue' tonight
The Idaho Fish and Game Department will make its pitch for more money on Idaho Public Television's "Dialogue" this evening.
Ken Norrie, the agency's assistant director, will appear on the program with host Joan Cartan-Hansen and will field questions from callers.
The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will be broadcast by the Moscow affiliate, Channel 12, on most cable systems.
Norrie will review the department's "stand down and listen" campaign earlier this month to gather public comment on the agency and its future.
Those with questions may call in during the show on a toll-free line, 800-973-9800. The show will be repeated Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
n Park & Rec offering 2-day raft trip on Salmon River
The Lewiston Parks and Recreation Division will offer a two-day raft trip near Riggins with Salmon River Experience Aug. 1 and 2.
The rafting outfitter will provide licensed guides, rafts and equipment, shuttle and four meals.
Those taking the trip will need to provide their own sleeping bags, tents and canned beverages. The fee is $200 for youths ages 8 to 15 and $225 for those 16 and older. An additional $15 fee will be charged those living outside Nez Perce County.
Registration will be taken at the division office in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St.
n Appellate court upholds hunter orange requirment
The Washington Court of Appeals has upheld the Fish and Wildlife Department's authority to require hunters to wear fluorescent orange clothing.
The hunter-orange regulation was approved in 1991. Two hunters challenged it but the appeals court ruled the state has the power to regulate how hunters can proceed in the field.
In the five years since the hunter-orange rule was adopted, the rate of accidental gunshot injuries among hunters dropped 11 percent to 7.26 per 100,000.
Washington requires hunters in areas open to modern-firearm hunting for deer and elk to wear at least 400 square inches of fluorescent orange.
Upland bird hunters using modern firearms also must comply with the rule.
n Washington Outdoor Women sponsors clinic
Washington Outdoor Women will help sponsor a weekend clinic on outdoors skills at Diamond Lake north of Spokane Aug. 22 and 23.
The nonprofit group will team up with the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department to sponsor the clinic.
The session will focus on skills including archery, backpacking, canoeing, cooking, fishing, shooting and survival.
The workshop will be held at Camp Cowles on Diamond Lake, 50 miles from Spokane.
Participants must be at least 18. The registration fee is $150 and will include lodging, meals, instruction and a T-shirt. Partial scholarships will be available with preference given to single-parent or low-income participants.
The classes will be taught by about 40 volunteer instructors. Participants will choose three four-hour courses from among 16 choices.
All participants will take a personal preparedness course focusing on physical conditioning, mental preparedness and outdoors ethics.
Women make up more than half the state's population, noted Lisa Pelly, Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission chairwoman.
"We want to help and prepare them to enjoy the opportunities and stewardship responsibilities offered by Washington's vast natural resources."
Those who want registration or scholarship information may call Alison Block at Spokane at 509-226-0311. Registration forms are also available on Washington Outdoor Women's Internet site at http://www.ool.com/wow
n Coalition to do work on Cold Springs Peak trail
PIERCE -- The Clearwater Resource Coalition plans to rally volunteers Saturday and Sunday to work on the trail at Cold Springs Peak to the end of the road at the Old Smoke Chasers' cabin and the trail to Wallow Lookout.
The latter trail will be widened for use by all terrain vehicles. The crew also plans to paint the lookout.
Breakfast will be provided for the volunteers Saturday and Sunday. Camp will be at the site of the old Bungalow Ranger Station along the North Fork of the Clearwater River north of Pierce.
Those planning to join are asked to call Ron Hartig at Pierce at 464-2235, Elwin Hutchins at Weippe at 435-4480 or Julie Irby at Orofino at 476-3341.
n Dayton meeting to review ESA listing proposals
DAYTON -- The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department plans at meeting at Dayton Tuesday to review a proposal to list the fisher as a state endangered species and step up protections for the margined sculpin and pygmy whitefish.
The meeting will be at the Columbia County Fairgrounds youth building from 7 to 9 p.m.
The fisher has nearly vanished from Washington because of past overtrapping and habitat losses caused by logging and other development.
The sculpin is found only in the Tucannon and Walla Walla rivers. The pygmy whitefish has disappeared from six lakes because of pollution and past fish management practices.
Both fish would be added to the state's list of endangered species.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will review the proposal and public comments at its Oct. 2 and 3 meeting.
n Idaho Fish & Game cancels monthly Lewiston meeting
The Idaho Fish and Game Department has canceled its monthly breakfast meeting at Lewiston for August. The breakfast at The Helm restaurant is normally scheduled the first Tuesday of the month.