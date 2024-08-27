Fish & Game takes

its funding debate to Dialogue' tonight

The Idaho Fish and Game Department will make its pitch for more money on Idaho Public Television's "Dialogue" this evening.

Ken Norrie, the agency's assistant director, will appear on the program with host Joan Cartan-Hansen and will field questions from callers.

The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will be broadcast by the Moscow affiliate, Channel 12, on most cable systems.

Norrie will review the department's "stand down and listen" campaign earlier this month to gather public comment on the agency and its future.

Those with questions may call in during the show on a toll-free line, 800-973-9800. The show will be repeated Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

n Park & Rec offering 2-day raft trip on Salmon River

The Lewiston Parks and Recreation Division will offer a two-day raft trip near Riggins with Salmon River Experience Aug. 1 and 2.

The rafting outfitter will provide licensed guides, rafts and equipment, shuttle and four meals.

Those taking the trip will need to provide their own sleeping bags, tents and canned beverages. The fee is $200 for youths ages 8 to 15 and $225 for those 16 and older. An additional $15 fee will be charged those living outside Nez Perce County.

Registration will be taken at the division office in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St.

n Appellate court upholds hunter orange requirment

The Washington Court of Appeals has upheld the Fish and Wildlife Department's authority to require hunters to wear fluorescent orange clothing.

The hunter-orange regulation was approved in 1991. Two hunters challenged it but the appeals court ruled the state has the power to regulate how hunters can proceed in the field.

In the five years since the hunter-orange rule was adopted, the rate of accidental gunshot injuries among hunters dropped 11 percent to 7.26 per 100,000.

Washington requires hunters in areas open to modern-firearm hunting for deer and elk to wear at least 400 square inches of fluorescent orange.

Upland bird hunters using modern firearms also must comply with the rule.

n Washington Outdoor Women sponsors clinic

Washington Outdoor Women will help sponsor a weekend clinic on outdoors skills at Diamond Lake north of Spokane Aug. 22 and 23.

The nonprofit group will team up with the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department to sponsor the clinic.