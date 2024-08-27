George M. McCann Jr., 79, Lewiston
George Madison McCann Jr. passed away Friday, March 3, 2006, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was 79.
He was born April 28, 1926, in Newton, Iowa, to Tressie W. Poland McCann and George M. McCann Sr. He came to Oregon as a child with his family.
George joined the Navy in Portland, Ore., in 1944, after working in the Portland shipyards.
He married Avis E. Creger Aug. 17, 1951, in Haines, Ore. They divorced in 1996.
Upon his discharge he went in the butchering trade in Baker, Ore., for Baker Packing Co. When they sold in 1957, he went to Hill Meat Co. in Pendleton, Ore. In 1965 he moved to Clarkston to work for Meats, Inc., and Bristol Packing Co., until illness forced his retirement in 1968.
He entered the veterans home in 1994, where he lived until his death.
George is survived by his ex-wife, Avis E. Knopes of Clarkston; his sons, Clifford McCann of Clarkston, Gordon McCann of Hopewell, Ore., Burl McCann of Clarkston, and Daren McCann of Lewiston; three sisters, Lois Patton of Hermiston, Ore., Clyda Gard of Houston, Susan East of Portland; three brothers, Dell McCann of The Dalles, Ore., Roy McCann and Colin McCann, both of Portland. His is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyson McCann of Spokane, Matthew McCann of Depoe Bay, Ore., Chad McCann of Seattle, Kaleb McCann of Klamath Falls, Ore., Jeff Carlson and wife Kristin Dorion of Seattle, Jason Carlson of Lewiston, and Scott Carlson of Moscow; and one great-granddaughter, Christina McCann of Seattle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George M. and Tressie McCann, a sister, Lorene McCann, and a brother, Ernest McCann.
We wish to thank all the doctors and nursing staff and the rest of the help that took such good care of George over the past 12 years.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. The Rev. Gordon McCann, son of the deceased, will officiate.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is handling arrangements.