George M. McCann Jr., 79, Lewiston

George Madison McCann Jr. passed away Friday, March 3, 2006, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was 79.

He was born April 28, 1926, in Newton, Iowa, to Tressie W. Poland McCann and George M. McCann Sr. He came to Oregon as a child with his family.

George joined the Navy in Portland, Ore., in 1944, after working in the Portland shipyards.

He married Avis E. Creger Aug. 17, 1951, in Haines, Ore. They divorced in 1996.

Upon his discharge he went in the butchering trade in Baker, Ore., for Baker Packing Co. When they sold in 1957, he went to Hill Meat Co. in Pendleton, Ore. In 1965 he moved to Clarkston to work for Meats, Inc., and Bristol Packing Co., until illness forced his retirement in 1968.