NorthwestFebruary 22, 1996

RECORDS

Of Wednesday, Feb. 21, 1996

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Diane Dugdale against Wayne Dugdale.

Vernon Lee Blodgett against Linda Kay Blodgett.

Dona L. Baker against Jack Wayne Baker.

Granted

Nazemeddin Rafiee-Tari and Tahereh Habirzadegan-Tari.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Gary W. Elliott

Justin Wade Spencer, 32, 1112 Powers Ave., Lewiston, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, fined $750, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year's probation and ordered to attend court alcohol school.

Robert G. Patterson, 51, Kendrick, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year's probation and ordered to attend court alcohol school.

Clifford P. Medford, 43, 1009 1/2 Fairway Ave., Lewiston, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, fined $750, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year's probation and ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Christina Lynn Kinzer, 21, 2525 Eighth St. No. D40, Lewiston, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year's probation and ordered to attend court alcohol school.

Patricia M. Stevens, 47, 1210 Bryden, Lewiston, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, fined $1,000, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 70 days suspended, driver's license for 12 months, placed on one year's probation and ordered to get substance abuse counseling.

Lawsuits

Sara L. and John Rose, Nez Perce County residents, filed a lawsuit in 2nd District Court against Shelly Farnum-Snarr, address not available, over injuries Sara Rose claims to have received in a traffic accident Nov. 7, 1994, in Lewiston. The Roses contend Farnum-Snarr was negligent in the accident and are seeking compensation for medical and legal expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and loss of consortium.

Crime Reports

Vandals destroyed a purple autumn ash tree valued at $300 at Orchards Elementary School, 3429 12th Ave., Lewiston.

All four tires on her car were slashed while it was parked at the confluence parking lot, a woman reported to Lewiston police. The damage was estimated at $320.

Two vehicles were reported vandalized while they were parked at 533 Thain Road, Lewiston. Damage was listed at $850.

