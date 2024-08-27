Seat belt facts:
Seat belts reduce the chance of dying in a rollover crash by 70 to 80 percent.
Crash victims wearing seat belts average 60 to 80 percent lower hospital costs than those not buckled up.
Seat belts reduce fatalities by 45 percent in passenger cars and by 60 percent in light trucks.
Pickup trucks in fatal accidents roll over almost twice as often as passenger cars.
In 2004, 58 percent of Idaho's traffic fatalities were not wearing seat belts. Half of those would have lived.
------
Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and American Journal of Preventative Medicine.