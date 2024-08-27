----C04 FBI finds antiques, stained glass thought tied to WSU theft

MINNEAPOLIS Police and FBI agents have recovered several truckloads of stained glass windows and other antiques from two residences connected with a man arrested last month after authorities found stolen rare books in his Iowa home, police said Thursday.

An all-day raid Wednesday in a turn-of-the-century southern Minneapolis home owned by an associate of defendant Stephen Blumberg netted about 50 stained glass windows, said police Lt. Gary McGaughey. Another 250 were taken last week during a search of a south Minneapolis apartment where Blumberg lived, McGaughey said.

No estimate has been made of the value of goods seized in the two Minneapolis searches, but McGaughey described the windows as ''unique, one-of-a-kind pieces of art...worth incredible amounts of money.''

Also taken in the raids were fireplace mantels, mosaic tiles, coins, jewelry, lamps, chandeliers and other antique furnishings.