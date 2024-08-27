Sections
NorthwestApril 6, 1990

Associated Press

----C04 FBI finds antiques, stained glass thought tied to WSU theft

MINNEAPOLIS Police and FBI agents have recovered several truckloads of stained glass windows and other antiques from two residences connected with a man arrested last month after authorities found stolen rare books in his Iowa home, police said Thursday.

An all-day raid Wednesday in a turn-of-the-century southern Minneapolis home owned by an associate of defendant Stephen Blumberg netted about 50 stained glass windows, said police Lt. Gary McGaughey. Another 250 were taken last week during a search of a south Minneapolis apartment where Blumberg lived, McGaughey said.

No estimate has been made of the value of goods seized in the two Minneapolis searches, but McGaughey described the windows as ''unique, one-of-a-kind pieces of art...worth incredible amounts of money.''

Also taken in the raids were fireplace mantels, mosaic tiles, coins, jewelry, lamps, chandeliers and other antique furnishings.

Blumberg, 41, formerly of Shoreview, was arrested March 20 at Ottumwa, Iowa, and faces federal charges that he accumulated about $20 million in stolen rare books and manuscripts.

Washington State University officials believe some of the books were taken from WSU's Holland Library in a 1988 theft.

Police and FBI agents supervised the loading of two moving trucks Wednesday from the Minneapolis house, a process that took 10 professional movers six hours. McGaughey said the property was taken as evidence, although the raid marks the beginning of a long search for owners who will someday be allowed to reclaim their property, provided they can document their losses.

McGaughey said much of the seized property is believed to be stolen, and there are several suspects. No arrests have been made, he said Thursday.

FBI agents at St. Paul also confiscated more than $100,000 worth of allegedly stolen coins. Federal investigators confiscated antiques from Blumberg's home at Ottumwa after his arrest.

Books
